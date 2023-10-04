Warning: Champlain Valley School District 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Champlain Valley School District
The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on October 17, 2023:
F38 - Transgender and Gender Nonbinary Students Policy
Copies of the above policies may be obtained for public review at the Office of the Human Resources Dept. in Shelburne, VT.
