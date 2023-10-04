 Warning: Champlain Valley School District | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 04, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Warning: Champlain Valley School District 

Published October 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Policy Adoption

Champlain Valley School District

The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on October 17, 2023:

F38 - Transgender and Gender Nonbinary Students Policy

Copies of the above policies may be obtained for public review at the Office of the Human Resources Dept. in Shelburne, VT.

