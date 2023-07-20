Water Flows Again in Marshfield, and a State Official Apologizes 

click to enlarge Anne Wallace Allen ©️ Seven Days

Justin Campbell, Marshfield's director of emergency management

I did not intend to undermine you or diminish your performance as [emergency management director], yet I understand that my remarks left that impression," she wrote. "Please accept my apologies for that. I should know better than to try and troubleshoot complex problems on the fly (from a podium).



Running water has been restored to Marshfield village 10 days after a historic flood caused a landslide that broke pipes from its well.Now, state officials are repairing their relationship with Marshfield residents. That's because Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison explained the state's inaction on the issue by falsely claiming publicly that Marshfield’s volunteer emergency management director had failed to inform officials about it. Morrison, who oversees emergency management, made the claim at Gov. Phil Scott's press conference on Wednesday.Marshfield residents reacted in force, writing and calling to report that the director, Justin Campbell,reported that the town had no water supply as he worked 18-hour days after the flood to get the roads repaired and secure help from state and federal officials.Morrison apologized to Campbell for her remarks in an email on Thursday morning.



"I am working on getting a clear understanding of where the gap in communication is," she wrote.

Marshfield Village Store.

click to enlarge Anne Wallace Allen ©️ Seven Days

Residents filling containers with donated water at the Marshfield store