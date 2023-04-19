Waterbury's Hen of the Wood Closed Temporarily; Myer’s Wood Fired Opens in SoBu; Inn at Shelburne Farms Restaurant Reopens 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Hen of the Wood

On April 7, the same night Hen of the Wood officially opened in its new Waterbury location at 14 South Main Street, a fire-suppression sprinkler system malfunctioned in the business offices above the restaurant and caused "excessive water damage," according to an email from restaurant management. Reached by text, the restaurant's owner, Eric Warnstedt, wrote that a reopening date has not yet been set: "We are out for the foreseeable future."

click to enlarge Courtesy

Myer's Wood Fired

Myer's Bagels opened its new retail location, Myer's Wood Fired, at 408 Shelburne Road in South Burlington last Friday, after a delay of several months due to construction. Business partners Adam Jones and Chris Conn will continue to produce their wood fire-baked, Montréal-style bagels at the original bakery on Burlington's Pine Street, where they hope to offer bulk bagel pickup in the future.

The new spot, which has indoor and outdoor seating, will eventually expand to evening hours and serve wood-grilled pizza and alcoholic beverages.

click to enlarge File: Glenn Russell

Inn at Shelburne Farms executive chef John Patterson in 2019

After a three-year hiatus from public dining, the restaurant at the historic Inn at Shelburne Farms will fully reopen on May 12 for the season. Last year, it served only inn guests, owing to staffing constraints. Executive chef John Patterson will focus his evening menu of small and medium plates on fruits, vegetables, beef, lamb, cheddar and maple syrup produced on the property. Reservations for daily breakfast and dinner can now be made up to 30 days in advance of desired dates.