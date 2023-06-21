Way to Say: French Words and Phrases You Should Know Before Visiting Québec 

click to enlarge Daria Bishop

A roadblock sign in downtown Montréal

What keeps Vermonters from venturing to Québec more often? Whether they admit it or not, for most Anglophones, it's the official language of: French, aka français — and not the kind you learned in high school.

Although many Québécois speak both French and English, especially in Montréal, they prefer their native tongue and may switch reluctantly. Lots of signs, menus and instructions are not translated into anglais. The language laws of the land, strengthened earlier this month, are on their side (see "Tongue-Tied" ).

Even if you do know a little French, French Canadian sounds different from what you hear in Paris. Québécois French retains some linguistic nuances passed down by 16th- and 17th-century settlers from northern and western France, with a distinctive accent all its own — like the Queen's English compared to an American southern accent. Plus, the Québécois tend to adopt and adapt English words at will, sometimes to playful effect. Example: C'est le fun. Don't be surprised if the mystery word you're puzzling over turns out to be an English one.

Google Translate can only do so much. Plus, it's kind of rude and potentially dangerous to employ when you're driving.

All of which is to say: It's best to know a few French words and phrases before you visit Québec. A basic vocabulary will keep you safer on the roads, which, in summer, may be slowed by construction (travaux). And speaking the language of your hosts — or at least greeting them in it — communicates appropriate respect. Qui sait? (Who knows?) You might even make a friend or two.

Dépanneur

Convenience store

Couche-Tard

A Canadian convenience store chain. Literally, someone who goes to bed late.

À emporter

To go. But some French-speaking Québécois opt for le take out. In 2020, a Québécois language watchdog called on the province to avoid the anglicism and order meals à emporter instead.

Apportez votre vin

Bring you own wine (to a restaurant with this notice posted)

Épicerie

Grocery store or shop

Érablière

Sugar bush

Cabane à sucre

Sugar shack

Vignoble

Vineyard

Dégustation du vin

Wine tasting

PFK

Poulet Frit Kentucky. What would Col. Sanders think?

Est/Ouest

East/west. Sometimes abbreviated to E/O on street signs and in addresses.

Arrêt

Stop. Some Québécois signs use the French word; some just say "Stop." Regardless, you'll recognize the bright red octagonal signs.

Circulation

Traffic

Rue

Street or road. Also: chemin, voie, route

Rue barrée

Road closed

Limite de vitesse

Speed limit. It's in kilometers per hour.

Travaux en cours

Roadwork

Frontière

Border

Bonjour

Hello

Salut or Bonjour-hi

Hi

Au revoir

Goodbye

Salut

Bye. (Note: Like ciao in Italian, salut means "hi" and "bye.")

Ça va? Also: Quoi de neuf?

What's up?

Ça va bien

I'm/we're good

Merci

Thanks

Merci beaucoup

Thanks a lot

De rien

You're welcome

S'il vous plaît

Please

Excusez-moi

Excuse me (when cutting the line at Schwartz's deli)

C'est le fun!

It's awesome. Québécois aren't shy about mix-and-matching languages, and the English "fun" was just too good to pass up.

C'est tiguidou

It's all good! An air of mystery surrounds the word's origins. Some sources claim it's an adaptation of the British "tickety-boo," while others point to the American exclamation "hot diggity dog!"

Mon chum/ma blonde

My boyfriend/girlfriend

Ça va bien aller

Everything will be OK. (This recalls the ubiquitous phrase exchanged among Québécois during the COVID-19 pandemic.)

The Five Ws

Qui

Who

Quoi

What

Quand

When

Où

Where

Pourquoi

Why