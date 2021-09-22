 Wedding Announcement: Rebecca Tomaszewski and George Lowe | Weddings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 22, 2021 Life Lines » Weddings

Wedding Announcement: Rebecca Tomaszewski and George Lowe 

click to enlarge Rebecca Tomaszewski and George Lowe - CAIT BOURGAULT
  • Cait Bourgault
  • Rebecca Tomaszewski and George Lowe

Rebecca Tomaszewski and George Lowe of Barre, Vt., are very pleased to announce their marriage on Monday, September 20, 2021.

The daughter of Edward Tomaszewski and Suzanne Adams of Middletown, Conn., Becca is a Reach Up case manager for the Vermont Department for Children and Families. She graduated from Northfield Middle & High School in Northfield, Vt., in 2007, then earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Northern Vermont University in 2017. Becca is currently pursuing her master's degree in clinical mental health counseling at NVU, class of 2023.

The son of Nancy and the late George Lowe of Barre, Vt., George is a crisis worker with the Vermont Crisis Intervention Network. He graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre in 1989 and from Norwich University with a bachelor's degree in recreation and sports management in 1994.

Becca and George eloped on a sunny September day, holding a private ceremony on the banks of the Saco River in Bartlett, N.H., with Justice of the Peace Jean Lee officiating. They were joined that evening by their closest friends and family for a reception at the Red Fox Bar & Grille in Jackson, N.H.

North Conway, N.H., florist Designed Garden Studios and artisan bakery Delectables by Danette provided the flowers and cake. Cait Bourgault Photography took the photos.

Tags:

