Weinberger Picks Longo for Burlington Aviation Director 

click to enlarge
-
Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days
-
Nic Longo
After a year of waiting in the wings, Nic Longo was officially named director of the Burlington International Airport on Wednesday.
Mayor Miro Weinberger announced his pick at a press conference at the airport, where Longo has served as acting director since summer 2021. Since then, Longo has led a $19 million terminal upgrade, negotiated multiple leases
of airport property and repaired rocky relationships with employees, Weinberger said.
The Burlington City Council will vote on Longo's appointment on Monday.
"When he is confirmed as the permanent director, he's gonna even be able to get more done," Weinberger said, then addressed Longo directly. "I'm very confident in the airport's future knowing that for the coming years, it's going to be in your hands."
A former air traffic controller, Longo has worked at the Burlington airport since 2013, starting as an accounting assistant and grant manager. He climbed the ladder to director of planning and development and then deputy director of operations in 2020. In July 2021, Longo was named acting director while his boss, Gene Richards, was being investigated for allegations of mistreating airport employees. The council later fired
Richards.
Weinberger said Longo is supported by "a large number" of airport employees, some of whom attended Wednesday's event. He was one of four finalists chosen by a search committee, which was comprised of airport staff, city department heads, and leaders in both South Burlington and Winooski, the airport's closest neighbors.
Longo thanked the mayor, his staff and his family for their support and pledged to grow the airport while keeping to the city's climate goals. He highlighted efforts to electrify BTV's vehicle fleet and said the airport is experimenting with a wind power project on the parking garage roof. Longo said he looks forward to trying more "out of the box" initiatives.
"I've spent almost 10 years at this airport, and I cannot wait to spend the future working with all of you, to dream big," he said. "We are boundless."