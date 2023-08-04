Westfield-Based Butterworks Farm and Dairy Products Business for Sale 

click to enlarge Melissa Pasanen ©️ Seven Days

Butterworks Farm maple yogurt

click to enlarge File: Jame Buck

Butterworks Farm in 2017

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Christine Lazor and Collin Mahoney in 2017



Christine said she can't imagine a life without cows. The family will probably keep one cow to milk for themselves.



"We're definitely sad but also hopeful," Christine continued. "We've been working really hard at it, and now it's somebody else's turn to try."



A sale listing for both the real estate and the dairy business is in process on Vermont Land Link.