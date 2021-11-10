click to enlarge ID 1927740 © Mkoudis | Dreamstime.com

Dear Reverend,

All my friends ski and snowboard, but I don't. I rarely see them all winter unless there's a special occasion or crappy skiing conditions. I tried learning to ski when I was a kid, but I'm a total klutz and there's no hope. What can I do to get more hang time with my ski-bunny buds?

Hibernating Hare (female, 33)

Dear Hibernating Hare,

I hear ya. I was born and raised in Vermont, and the only time I've ever been downhill skiing was in Switzerland in July. That's a long story, but all you need to know is that it did not go well. I decided that skiing wasn't for me, and I've never given it another chance.

The moral is: Don't be like me and give up hope! Your trouble learning to ski may not have been your fault. It's possible that you just weren't ready or had a bad instructor. You might have more luck — and fun — trying it now with the help of your pals. See whether they would be willing to show you the ropes on a beginner hill. It will take a bit of courage, and possibly a bunch of falling over, but I bet you'll all have a good time and a lot of laughs.

If you don't feel confident enough to dominate those downhills, you could tag along on a trip to the mountain and hang out in the lodge while your pals pound the powder. You might meet some like-minded, indoor-loving individuals warming up by the fire. At the very least, you'll be able to take in some beautiful scenery.

Barring all that, why not make plans around your friends' slope schedules? If they always go skiing on the weekends, you could host an après-ski dinner at your place. Or figure out a weeknight that works for everybody and start a movie or game night. I'm sure if you let your friends know that you miss hanging with them in the winter, they'll find time to make it happen.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend