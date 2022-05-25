WINOOSKI DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD PUBLIC HEARING 

The Winooski Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 16, 2022 beginning at 6:30 p.m. to consider the following:
Subdivision of Land - 165 East Spring Street
Applicant has submitted a zoning permit application requesting the subdivision of land at 165 East Spring Street creating one new lot for a total of two lots. The Development Review Board will consider this request against the standards outlined in Section 6.2 of the City's Unified Land Use and Development Regulations
The Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on this request before rendering a decision. Decisions of the Development Review Board can be appealed by "interested persons" (as defined by 24 V.S.A. §4465) to the Environmental Division of the Vermont Superior Court.
This public hearing will begin at 6:30pm. Members of the public that are interested in participating in this hearing can do so by attending in person at Winooski City Hall, 27 West Allen Street, or electronically by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87041238822 or by calling (301) 715 8592 and using Webinar ID: 870 4123 8822. Toll charges may apply.
Members of the public interested in participating are requested, but not required to make their intentions known by completing the public comment request form located on the City's website at https://www.winooskivt.gov/FormCenter/Human-Resources-6/Public-Comment-Request Form-61 at least 24 hours in advance to ensure this information is included in the record of the hearing. Failure to provide information in advance will not prohibit your participation at the meeting.
Questions or comments can be directed to Eric Vorwald, AICP, City of Winooski Planning & Zoning Manager by emailing evorwald@winooskivt.gov. Information related to this project can also be viewed at https://www.winooskivt.gov/AgendaCenter and navigating to the Development Review Board section.
