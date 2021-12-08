Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District Seeks Candidates For Board Of Supervisors 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Notice is hereby given that as of December 6, 2021 petitions to be on the election ballot for the position of Supervisor for the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District (WNRCD) are available. Eligible candidates are those who live within Winooski District boundaries which include all of Chittenden and Washington counties and the towns of Orange, Williamstown, and Washington. Petitions require twenty-five signatories and must be completed and returned to WNRCD by close of business on December 21, 2021. If WNRCD receives petitions from more than one candidate, an election will be held on January 19, 2022. Only persons, firms and corporations who hold title in fee land and reside within District boundaries are eligible to sign a petition or vote. Conservation Districts are local subdivisions of state government established under the Soil Conservation Act of Vermont. Visit winooskinrcd.org or contact info@winooskinrcd.org or 802-828-4493x3178 for a petition or more information.
find, follow, fan us: