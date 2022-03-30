Winooski School Board Drops Controversial Plan to Eliminate Teaching Jobs 

Two popular Winooski teachers whose positions had been slated to be eliminated next year will in fact keep their jobs. On Monday, the school board voted 4-1 to rescind the cuts, which had been planned because of declining enrollment.The school board had previously OK'd the elimination of one math and one social studies position in January, when it approved a budget to present to Winooski voters on Town Meeting Day. After officials determined that teachers Will Andrews and Jeff Duggan would lose their jobs, educators rallied around them at a March 9 school board meeting that around 120 people attended virtually. A dozen or so members of the Winooski Education Association spoke in support of the two.Andrews, who has worked in the Winooski district since 2005, is one of the originators of the iLab, an innovative course created in 2013 that allows students to pick a topic of interest and to design a project around it. The 2019 Vermont teacher of the year, Tom Payeur, described Andrews as an educator with "a distinctly unique ability to bring out individual students’ true passions.”Eighth grader Albina Rai called Duggan, a first-year high school math instructor, an “an amazing teacher” who gives students time to share their opinions.