August 29, 2023 Food + Drink » Food News

Winooski’s Morning Light Bakery Adds Noodle Bowls and Fei’s Street Bites Food Truck 

By

Published August 29, 2023 at 2:07 p.m.

click to enlarge Beef noodle bowl (left), Chicken noodle bowl - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Beef noodle bowl (left), Chicken noodle bowl

Morning Light Bakery, which has offered freshly made Hong Kong-style sweet and savory baked goods at 106 East Allen Street in Winooski since spring 2019, expanded its menu in mid-June to include noodle bowls. The stir-fried noodles topped with chicken, beef or pork belly are also on the menu of the business' newly launched Fei's Street Bites food truck, which made its first outing at the South End Get Down on August 18.

Ken Liu — who helps his parents, Ann Wong and King Chiu Liu, with the business — said the family is working on nailing down a regular location for the food truck by mid-September.

Newly involved in the business is Liu's wife, Fei Cheng, for whom the food truck is named. Liu said his wife and mother are working together to create menu items such as savory jian bing-style Chinese crêpes and chopsticks spring rolls, a slender version of fried spring rolls filled with cabbage, taro and pork.

The goal of the truck is to offer street-style foods that can be grabbed and eaten on the way to work or school, "kind of like grabbing a bagel," Liu said.

The noodle bowls are served at Fei's Street Bites and at the bakery in limited quantities for about $13 to $15. Featuring vegetables, meats and a slightly sweet, soy-based sauce, they can also be ordered spicy with homemade chile oil.

Liu said his mother enjoys interacting with customers at the food truck: "Life would be boring if we always just stayed in one place."

