Winter Poems 

i know many people who wouldn’t spend all sunday afternoon by a creek in the woods waiting for a glimpse of muskrat or nuthatch wondering in the meantime over falling snowflakes how they melt against a clear pool’s surface yet do not make the water wet

sure i know these people but i haven’t seen much of them lately

on a big-moon night the snow throws sparks and both eyes leap to catch what can’t be caught

instantly the instant disappears

here not-here on a big-moon night

in snowstorms for some reason trees are more like people

which is to say people appear

which is to say borders blur

why i wonder in snowstorms

what is it about crystals falling from the depths of sky that makes my i just another i

that tells me don’t miss the forest for the trees