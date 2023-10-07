Woman Who Was Fatally Shot Identified as Retired Castleton Dean 

click to enlarge
- WCAX/Screenshot
- State police on the scene in Castleton Friday
The woman killed by a gunshot to the head as she walked on a rail trail in Castleton on Thursday has been identified as Honoree Fleming, a biochemist and retired dean of education from what is now Vermont State University-Castleton.
Fleming, 77, who also taught at Middlebury College, was the wife of
bestselling author Ron Powers. He wrote in a Facebook post that police believe the killer — who was still at large — chose Fleming at random. She died instantly, he wrote.
“I am still in shock. There are moments when I wish to god I could cry,” Powers wrote on Facebook. “Those of you who knew her know that she was beautifully named. I have never known a more sterling heart and soul than hers. She has taken far more than half my own heart and soul with her.”
Powers, who lives in Middlebury, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and critic who is perhaps best known for the New York Times
bestseller Flags of Our Fathers
, a story he wrote with Jim Bradley about the soldiers who raised the American flag during the battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. It was made into a movie directed by Clint Eastwood. Powers wrote an acclaimed biography of Mark Twain as well.
He also detailed his own family's experiences in the 2017 book No One Cares About Crazy People
. His two sons had schizophrenia, and the younger one, Kevin, took his own life in 2005. He was 17.
"I am holding you and Dean in my broken heart," wrote Brett Millier on Facebook, mentioning Powers' other son. "How much can one family take?"
In an essay in the Spring 2019 issue of Mizzou Magazine,
the University of Missouri alumni publication, Powers described meeting his wife on a plane in May 1976 while he was on a leave of absence from a job at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Fleming, who had recently received a PhD in biophysics from the University of Chicago, was walking down the aisle toward him, and Powers prayed to God “for the few good things I’ve done in my life” that she sit next to him. She did.
“She was, is, the picture of Celtic beauty,” Powers wrote. The two were married in 1978. “We were ardently in love, and still are.”
School officials expressed grief as well.
“Our hearts go out to the members of our community who taught with Honoree and had her as a beloved teacher during their time at Castleton," said Mike Smith, interim president of Vermont State University. "Our deepest sympathies go to her husband, Ron, family and friends."
It was around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when police got a call about a body on the trail. A witness reported that, after gunshots sounded, a man about 5 foot 10 with short dark hair and wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a backpack was walking north on the trial.