Woman Who Was Fatally Shot Identified as Retired Castleton Dean 

State police on the scene in Castleton Friday

bestselling author Ron Powers. He wrote in a Facebook post that police believe the killer — who was still at large — chose Fleming at random. She died instantly, he wrote.





“Our hearts go out to the members of our community who taught with Honoree and had her as a beloved teacher during their time at Castleton," said Mike Smith, interim president of Vermont State University. "Our deepest sympathies go to her husband, Ron, family and friends."



It was around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when police got a call about a body on the trail. A witness reported that, after gunshots sounded, a man about 5 foot 10 with short dark hair and wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a backpack was walking north on the trial.

