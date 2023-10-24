Help us pay for in-depth stories like this one by becoming a Seven Days Super Reader.

T

click to enlarge Courtesy Grace Welch at age 5

Reporting this story The report is based on hundreds of pages of court, medical and police records; regulators’ findings; government correspondence; audiovisual materials; reports; and submissions to the Vermont legislature. It also draws from interviews with Grace Welch’s family and people who knew her; the family’s attorney; her court-appointed guardian; lawyers with Vermont’s Office of the Defender General; former Vermont attorney general T.J. Donovan; state legislators; the commissioner of the Department for Children and Families; former workers at Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center; advocates for people with disabilities; an expert witness; Raven Hendrix, a former resident at Woodside; Eric S. Miller, general counsel for the University of Vermont Health Network; and email exchanges with former DCF commissioner Ken Schatz and his deputy, Karen Shea, former deputy attorney general Joshua Diamond and former DCF commissioner David Yacovone. Several sources are not named because they cited fear of retaliation.

Read the documents The report is based on hundreds of pages of court, medical and police records; regulators’ findings; government correspondence; audiovisual materials; reports; and submissions to the Vermont legislature. It also draws from interviews with Grace Welch’s family and people who knew her; the family’s attorney; her court-appointed guardian; lawyers with Vermont’s Office of the Defender General; former Vermont attorney general T.J. Donovan; state legislators; the commissioner of the Department for Children and Families; former workers at Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center; advocates for people with disabilities; an expert witness; Raven Hendrix, a former resident at Woodside; Eric S. Miller, general counsel for the University of Vermont Health Network; and email exchanges with former DCF commissioner Ken Schatz and his deputy, Karen Shea, former deputy attorney general Joshua Diamond and former DCF commissioner David Yacovone. Several sources are not named because they cited fear of retaliation.

click to enlarge Children’s artwork on a cell door in the North Unit

click to enlarge Jeb Wallace-Brodeur Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in 2007

When I talk with people outside the state about Woodside, they always respond the same way: “Vermont? Really? That happened in Vermont? No way!”Kerrie Johnson

click to enlarge Courtesy Grace in 2019, age 16

click to enlarge Rob Donnelly

‘A Horror’

click to enlarge Hilary Swift Josie Welch, Grace's mom

click to enlarge Hilary Swift Cathy Welch, Grace's grandma

Grace looked at the judge and said, “I’m gonna make everybody’s lives a living hell until I go home.” And from that day forward, she did just what she set out to do. Made their lives miserable. Did it help her? No. But that girl is stubborn. Oh, my God. Stubborn.Josie Welch

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. For information about the service, visit If you need help, call 988 , the. For information about the service, visit 988lifeline.org

click to enlarge Courtesy Grace, age 11, with her brother Gene

click to enlarge Hilary Swift Kerrie Johnson, lawyer with the Office of the Defender General

Listen to Johnson outline concerns to DCF: "Little to do" Your browser does not support the audio tag. Likens treatment to "abuse" Your browser does not support the audio tag. Sanitary and water issues Your browser does not support the audio tag. Lack of privileges Your browser does not support the audio tag.

click to enlarge Rob Donnelly

‘It Was Crazy’

click to enlarge Jeb Wallace-Brodeur A Woodside cell in 2007

click to enlarge File James Buck A cell at Woodside in 2017

Seven Days' work through JFP, email publisher Paula Routly at This story was made possible by the financial support of advertisers, our Super Readers and the nonprofit Journalism Funding Partners , which leverages philanthropy and fundraising to boost local reporting. To join the major donors who supportwork through JFP, email publisher Paula Routly at [email protected]

We’ve all been all complicit. Not enough people, in communities and in government, care about these kids. We tell them and ourselves it's their family's fault. We do not fund remedies adequately. And the kids get chewed up as a result. A.J. Ruben

Help us pay for in-depth stories like this one by becoming a Seven Days Super Reader.

click to enlarge Rob Donnelly

‘It’s Like You Don’t Exist’

File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur Former DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz

click to enlarge File: James Buck Director Jay Simons at the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in 2017

click to enlarge Hilary Swift Kerrie Johnson, lawyer with the Office of the Defender General

Is there something wrong with me — I'm seeing this as wrong and unjustified and it's actually justified. Am I the crazy one? Like who do I call? Do I call 911? Do I call the FBI? Do I call the Department of Justice? Do I call fucking Ghostbusters?” Kerrie Johnson

click to enlarge Rob Donnelly

‘A Huge Heart’

click to enlarge Courtesy A post from Grace's Facebook account

click to enlarge Courtesy A post from Grace's Facebook account

She wasn't going to murder anybody. She was killing herself. Be empathetic for that. It’s not a threat to you and it’s not a threat to anybody else. Paul Capcara

The paramedic who arrived found Grace naked and dangerously cold, shivering uncontrollably, blood and urine on the floor.

“G.W. has expressed she doesn’t feel safe at Woodside, that she is not receiving any therapy and that keeping her in a locked setting is the very trigger for her current behavioral presentation,” he wrote. “She has proven incredibly resourceful in finding ways to self-injure all while under the supervision of Woodside staff who appear unable to break this cycle of suicidal behavior. I have no confidence that Woodside can prevent G.W.’s psychiatric decline and frankly am fearful that if something is not done soon to rectify the situation G.W is at risk of killing herself.”

click to enlarge Hilary Swift Kerrie Johnson's office

click to enlarge Rob Donnelly

‘A Laugh in the Face’



Read the documents Many of the key documents that our reporting relied on are available to read on our Scribd account.

The treatment of this girl is entirely inappropriate and demonstrates in the space of a few minutes Woodside’s limited ability to care for a child who is experiencing symptoms of serious mental illness. Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford

“The Governor and administration fully understand that individual, tragic incidents took place at Woodside, and adequate, clear and direct communication up the chain of command was an issue which complicated our overall detection of, and response to, those incidents. The Governor does not believe that is an acceptable outcome and it remains something we are committed to addressing so it does not happen again.”

click to enlarge File: Taylor Dobbs ©️ Seven Days Former Attorney General T.J. Donovan

click to enlarge Hilary Swift Grandmother Cathy holds the box containing Grace's ashes

click to enlarge Courtesy Hope, Faith and Grace Welch circa 2010

click to enlarge Hilary Swift Cathy Welch, Grace's grandma

click to enlarge Hilary Swift Grace Welch’s family, from left: Gene (father), Gene (brother), Hope (sister), Josie (mother), Faith (sister), Gene (grandfather) and Cathy (grandmother)

Epilogue

click to enlarge Hilary Swift Kerrie Johnson, lawyer with the Office of the Defender General

click to enlarge Hilary Swift Raven Hendrix with his girlfriend, Heaven Clogston, and their child, Ella Clogston, outside the home they share with Heaven’s parents

click to enlarge Hilary Swift Heaven Clogston and Raven Hendrix

Journalist Joe Sexton has previously reported and edited for the New York Times and was a senior editor with Pro Publica. He lives in Vermont with his family.

To learn more about Sexton and why Seven Days published this story, read this week’s “From the Publisher” column from Paula Routly.

To join the major donors who support Seven Days' work through JFP, email publisher Paula Routly at [email protected] .

To join the major donors who support work through JFP, email publisher Paula Routly at . Or help us pay for in-depth stories like this one by donating monthly as a This story was made possible by the financial support of advertisers, our Super Readers and the nonprofit Journalism Funding Partners , which leverages philanthropy and fundraising to boost local reporting.

•

If you have feedback about this article, please write a letter to the editor or reach out to our team at [email protected] .

•