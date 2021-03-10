 Woodstock Author Julia Cooke Chronicles the Women of Pan Am in 'Come Fly the World' | Books | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

March 10, 2021 Arts + Life » Books

Woodstock Author Julia Cooke Chronicles the Women of Pan Am in 'Come Fly the World' 

By

The original print version of this article was headlined "New Heights | Woodstock author Julia Cooke on Come Fly the World"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Books »

More By This Author

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 4 to 10

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, March 4 to 10

    Even when dealing with a global health crisis and social unrest, Vermonters continue to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a virtual concert by Americana musician and Vermont native Caitlin Canty.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Mar 4, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 25 to March 3

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 25 to March 3

    Even when dealing with a global health crisis and social unrest, Vermonters continue to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including a virtual talk on the owls of Vermont.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Feb 25, 2021
  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 18 to 24

  • The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, February 18 to 24

    Even when dealing with a global health crisis and social unrest, Vermonters continue to connect, learn and have a good time. We've compiled seven of this week's must-do events, including "All the Feels," the first curated show at Burlington's S.P.A.C.E. Gallery in nearly a year.
    • By Kristen Ravin
    • Feb 18, 2021
  • More »

About The Author

Kristen Ravin

Kristen Ravin
Bio:
 Kristen Ravin has been Seven Days' calendar writer since 2015. She also writes about music and books, and contributes to Seven Days’ parenting magazine Kids VT.

Trending

Mother Load: A Year in the Life of Three Single Moms in Vermont
Waiting to Inhale: Critics Accuse Gov. Scott of Slow-Walking Establishment of Pot Sales
Progressives Feel Empowered After Nearly Toppling Burlington’s Incumbent Mayor
Artist Sues Vermont Law School Over Planned Removal of His Slavery-Themed Mural
North Country Author Russell Banks On His Latest Novel, 'Foregone'
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Books

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation