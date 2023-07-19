 Woodstock's White Cottage Snack Bar Works to Reopen After Its Second Flood in 12 Years | Seasonal Eats | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

July 18, 2023 Food + Drink » Seasonal Eats

Woodstock's White Cottage Snack Bar Works to Reopen After Its Second Flood in 12 Years 

By

Published July 18, 2023 at 2:11 p.m. | Updated July 18, 2023 at 2:51 p.m.

Learn more at whitecottagesnackbar.com and find progress updates on Facebook.

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Little Cottage That Could | Woodstock's White Cottage Snack Bar works to reopen after its second flood in 12 years"

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , ,

More Seasonal Eats »

About The Author

Mary Ann Lickteig

Mary Ann Lickteig
Bio:
 Mary Ann Lickteig is a Seven Days culture staff writer based in Burlington. Prior to joining the writing staff, she was a contributing editor to both Seven Days and Kids VT. She previously worked as a reporter for the Burlington Free Press.

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send a Food tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation