Wright & Morrissey, Inc General Contractors Invitation to Bidders 

Published May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
PROJECT: Colchester High School Restroom Renovations, 125 Laker Street, Colchester, VT
OWNER: Colchester School District
59 Rathe Rd, P.O. Box 27
Colchester, VT 05446
ARCHITECT: Black River Design
73 Main Street
Montpelier, VT 05602
CONSTRUCTIONMANAGER: Wright & Morrissey, Inc.
99 Swift Street, Suite 100
South Burlington, VT 05403
Phone: 802-652-2154
Cell: 802-238-2133
Email: [email protected] & [email protected]
Fax: 802-865-1253
BID DUE: May 18th, 2023 @ 2PM.
Pre-Bid Conference (non-mandatory): Monday May 8th at 3:00 PM
• This project involves the renovation of multi-user restrooms.
• Bids will be received for the following work:
•Demolition
•Masonry
•Doors, frames and Hardware
•Acoustical Ceiling
•Light gauge metal framing, drywall finishing and painting.
•Ceramic tile and resilient flooring
•Toilet Accessories
•Plumbing and HVAC work
•Electrical including fire alarm work.
• Wright & Morrissey, Inc. is seeking qualified subcontractor bids for all trades for the above referenced project. Women and minority owned businesses, small locally owned businesses and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.
• This project is subject Davis-Bacon prevailing wage rates and reporting.
• Bid Documents may be obtained by contacting [email protected]. Documents will be available May 3rd 2023.
