 Wright & Morrissey, Inc General Contractors Invitation to Bidders | Request for Proposals | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

May 03, 2023 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Wright & Morrissey, Inc General Contractors Invitation to Bidders 

Published May 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

PROJECT: Colchester High School Restroom Renovations, 125 Laker Street, Colchester, VT

OWNER: Colchester School District

59 Rathe Rd, P.O. Box 27

Colchester, VT 05446

ARCHITECT: Black River Design

73 Main Street

Montpelier, VT 05602

CONSTRUCTIONMANAGER: Wright & Morrissey, Inc.

99 Swift Street, Suite 100

South Burlington, VT 05403

Phone: 802-652-2154

Cell: 802-238-2133

Email: [email protected] & [email protected]

Fax: 802-865-1253

BID DUE: May 18th, 2023 @ 2PM.

Pre-Bid Conference (non-mandatory): Monday May 8th at 3:00 PM

• This project involves the renovation of multi-user restrooms.

• Bids will be received for the following work:

•Demolition

•Masonry

•Doors, frames and Hardware

•Acoustical Ceiling

•Light gauge metal framing, drywall finishing and painting.

•Ceramic tile and resilient flooring

•Toilet Accessories

•Plumbing and HVAC work

•Electrical including fire alarm work.

• Wright & Morrissey, Inc. is seeking qualified subcontractor bids for all trades for the above referenced project. Women and minority owned businesses, small locally owned businesses and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.

• This project is subject Davis-Bacon prevailing wage rates and reporting.

• Bid Documents may be obtained by contacting [email protected]. Documents will be available May 3rd 2023.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation