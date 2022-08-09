Zuckerman Wins Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor 

click to enlarge File: James Buck ©️ Seven Days

David Zuckerman

Burlington nonprofit executive Patricia Preston

came in third, with just under 9 percent of the vote, while state

Rep. Charlie Kimbell (D-Woodstock) received just under 8 percent.



"I am confident they will work hard to combat the existential threat of climate change, establish universal health care, lower the cost of prescription drugs, create good paying jobs in Vermont and protect American democracy," Sanders said in a statement. "I congratulate all of them on their strong victories tonight."

"Some of us have been fighting for these things, but we have also failed," he told Seven Days from a watch party in Burlington. "If we don’t address them, there is real trouble on the horizon. In fact, the horizon is already upon us."





Incumbent Gov. Scott handily beat little-known challengers Peter Duvall and Stephen C. Bellows in the GOP primary. He earned 66 percent of the vote, while Bellows received 18 percent and Duvall 12 percent, according to results recorded with 90 percent of districts reporting.



Because of his moderate stances on issues such as gun control and his generally positive record of handling the pandemic, Scott has regularly polled as one of the most popular governors in the nation.



He’ll face Democrat Brenda Siegel and Progressive Susan Hatch Davis in the November election. Both Siegel and Hatch were unopposed in their party’s primaries.



Contacted o utside the Democratic Party's festivities at Zen Barn in Waterbury, Siegel said she knows it will be difficult to beat Scott in the fall but that she's never shied away from a fight.



On the housing crisis, the opioid crisis and the climate crisis, Siegel said voters know the state can do better.





If we tell people in Vermont the truth about what is happening, they are with us," she said.

Mike Pieciak announcing his candidacy

In a statement after the polls closed, he t

hanked Treasurer Beth Pearce for her support and said he was honored voters backed him.





"I am humbled voters have put their trust in me, and I look forward to building a broad coalition to win in November and tackle the issues facing all Vermonters," Pieciak said.





Paige in the Republican contest.

The candidates combined to raise nearly $670,000.

Kitty Toll





"Obviously I am disappointed in the results tonight, but this is democracy," Toll said.



A former middle school teacher who is married to auto dealer Abel Toll, she raised $256,000 for her run compared to Zuckerman’s $197,000.



A former middle school teacher who is married to auto dealer Abel Toll, she raised $256,000 for her run compared to Zuckerman's $197,000.

Toll was well known in Democratic political circles from her 12 years in the state House and time as chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee. But she acknowledged that she lacked statewide name recognition. She sought to overcome that deficit with multiple television ads and an aggressive campaign schedule that saw her criss-crossing the state. Toll said she was proud of the race she ran and the communities she was able to visit around the state.



Preston, executive director of the Vermont Council on World Affairs, also ran a vigorous campaign, tapping into her network of supporters around the state and raising $140,000.



" Even though we didn't win tonight, I think we won in the long run," she said, adding that she felt good about the momentum her campaign built despite the result.



Kimbell, the most conservative Democrat in the race, pulled in $76,000. He campaigned, in part, on rehabilitating older buildings to create new housing around the state. The idea, which he dubbed the Phoenix 251 Project, called for tax credits and other ideas to ensure at least one building was fixed up in every town in the state.