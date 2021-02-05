click to enlarge File: James Buck

From left: Dave Farrington, Al Senecal and Scott Ireland at the CityPlace site in Burlington

“We are excited that now we can move the project forward, pending approval by the City Council in February,” managing partner Don Sinex said in a press release Friday afternoon. "Once underway, the project will provide a desperately needed economic ‘shot-in-the-arm’ to Downtown Burlington and surrounding Chittenden County, as well as a much needed stimulus following the devastating impact caused to the community by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

File: James Buck

CityPlace Burlington construction site