Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Posted
By Sasha Goldstein
on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 3:39 PM
click to enlarge
-
Screenshot
-
Christina Nolan, U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont
U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan will resign from her position in Vermont by the end of the month as part of the transition to the administration of President Joe Biden.
“It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve in the role of U.S. Attorney for Vermont, to serve the state I love, the office I love, and the mission I love — seeking justice,” Nolan said in a statement Tuesday.
Nolan was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and sworn in as Vermont’s top federal prosecutor in November 2017, becoming the first woman to hold the job. The Vermont native grabbed headlines with several high-profile cases during her three-plus years in the post.
In 2019, her office brought financial fraud charges
against Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger for their roles in the Northeast Kingdom EB-5 scandal. Quiros has since pleaded guilty
. And in October, Nolan was part of the team that secured a record $8.3 billion settlement
with Purdue Pharma for its part in a scheme to push its highly addictive opioid pills on patients.
Though Nolan had been recommended for the post by Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), she’d ultimately been nominated by former president Donald Trump. Her resignation announcement on Tuesday came shortly after acting U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson said he’d begin to clean house of Trump-appointed prosecutors.
“Until U.S. Attorney nominees are confirmed, the interim and acting leaders in the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices will make sure that the department continues to accomplish its critical law enforcement mission, vigorously defend the rule of law and pursue the fair and impartial administration of justice for all,” Wilkinson said in a statement announcing the transitions.
It’s unclear how long the nomination process would take and who would take over in Vermont. Eric Miller resigned as Vermont’s U.S. attorney in February 2017. An acting top prosecutor led the office until Nolan’s confirmation that November.
Tags: Christina Nolan, Vermont, prosecutor, U.S. Attorney, crime, Web Only, Image
About The Author
Sasha Goldstein
Bio:
Sasha Goldstein is Seven Days' deputy news editor.