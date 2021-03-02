 Burlington Voters Back Ballot Measures on Weed, Evictions By Big Margins | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Burlington / Town Meeting Day Burlington Voters Back Ballot Measures on Weed, Evictions By Big Margins

Posted By on Tue, Mar 2, 2021 at 8:22 PM

click to enlarge Voters checking in at Edmunds Middle School - LUKE AWTRY
  • Luke Awtry
  • Voters checking in at Edmunds Middle School
Updated at 10:43 p.m.

Burlington Progressives failed to unseat Mayor Miro Weinberger on Town Meeting Day, but voters delivered a resounding endorsement of the ballot measures the party’s candidates had championed.

Charter change proposals to limit evictions, resurrect ranked-choice voting and allow the city to tax properties heated by fossil fuels all advanced with more than 60 percent of votes, unofficial results show.

City residents also opted into a retail cannabis market by an overwhelming margin, paving the way for legal weed sales to begin there in fall of 2022.

Progressive-led campaigns to ban no-cause evictions and restore ranked-choice voting for city council races each passed by wide margins. The contested measures performed slightly better than a Weinberger-endorsed charter change to claim municipal authority to impose fees on heating systems that run on fossil fuels. That measure passed with 61 percent of votes.
Related Charging Forward: Burlington’s Building Electrification Effort Hits the Ballot
Charging Forward: Burlington’s Building Electrification Effort Hits the Ballot
By Kevin McCallum
City
The charter changes must be approved by state legislators and the governor before taking effect.

“I feel like we’re part of something really special right now that’s happening in Burlington, and something really historic,” City Councilor Jack Hanson (P-East District) said during a virtual event once results were in.

Despite City Council President Max Tracy’s narrow loss in his quest to unseat Weinberger, Progressives were buoyed by key policy victories.

In endorsing ranked-choice voting, voters reversed a 2010 decision to repeal the system that had helped Progressives take the mayor’s office in 2006. The change on Tuesday’s ballot only applies to city council races and would allow voters to rank candidates in order of preference. It passed with 64 percent of the vote.
Related Can Once-Maligned Ranked-Choice Voting Make a Comeback in Burlington?
Can Once-Maligned Ranked-Choice Voting Make a Comeback in Burlington?
By Courtney Lamdin
Politics
The eviction measure won 63 percent of voters despite organized, at times cynical, opposition from landlord interests. Weinberger did not take a public position on the question.

The margin of victory left its proponents feeling energized about their organizing power and more confident that state lawmakers would sign off on the change.

“This will show us tenants across Burlington what we can do when we band together,” said Christie Delphia of the Burlington Tenants Union. “This should be taken as a message to Miro Weinberger that he needs to get up and do something about the housing in Burlington, because what we’re living in is unacceptable.”
Related A Just Cause? Landlords, Tenants Battle Over Burlington Eviction Proposal
Christie Delphia
A Just Cause? Landlords, Tenants Battle Over Burlington Eviction Proposal
By Courtney Lamdin
Off Message
Tom Proctor, campaign director for the Just Cause Coalition and partner of Progressive Councilor Zoraya Hightower (P-Ward 1), said the election showed that residents, nearly two-thirds of whom are renters, “massively favor” more tenant protections. He added that aggressive campaign tactics used by landlords, including printing signs suggesting just-cause evictions would hurt people of color, may have backfired.

“I think their dirty campaign tactics and scaremongering really turned off the people of Burlington,” he said.

The energy regulation change sets the stage for future policy debates on how to use the newfound authority, should state officials grant it.

Burlington voters also opted to expand the airport commission, while their neighbors in Winooski voted by a 2-1 margin to urge Vermont to halt the training flights of the ear-ringing F-35 fighter jets. Winooski voters also opted into retail weed.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Derek Brouwer

Derek Brouwer
Bio:
 Derek Brouwer is a news reporter at Seven Days, focusing on law enforcement and courts. He previously worked at the Missoula Independent, a Montana alt-weekly.

Trending

Weinberger Fends Off Tracy, Wins Fourth Term as Burlington Mayor
As Vaccination Pace Quickens, State Shifts Teachers, High-Risk People to Front of Queue
Chic Full Gay Supports Pride Center of Vermont and Budding Business with Popular Pop-Up
Jr. Iron Chef VT Swaps Out 2021 Contest for Monthly Recipe Challenge
New Maple Cooperative Aims to Unite Small Syrup Producers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation