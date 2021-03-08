click to enlarge Tim Newcomb ©️ Seven Days

“This is the part we really struggled with last session: The time that it took for [state lawmakers] to put the rules together,” Krowinski said.



Last year, Vermont received a $1.25 billion share of the $2 trillion CARES Act that Congress passed in March 2020. But it wasn't until early last July that the first business grants started accepting applications.



A similar scenario could also play out this time around, Krowinski said.





“Even if the money is approved in April or May, we may not get that until later in the summer,” she said.