 Trooper Who Punched Suspect During Shaftsbury Arrest Cited for Assault | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Crime / News Trooper Who Punched Suspect During Shaftsbury Arrest Cited for Assault

Posted By on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 at 6:14 PM

click to enlarge DREAMSTIME
  • Dreamstime
A Vermont State Police trooper faces a misdemeanor assault charge for hitting an intoxicated man during a combative arrest in Shaftsbury.

Trooper Robert Zink, 39, is accused of "striking" a 41-year-old man who was handcuffed on the ground during a February 23 arrest, according to a Wednesday press release from the Vermont State Police. He was cited at the request of the Vermont Attorney General.

The suspect was "actively resisting" arrest, according to the release, but Zink's blows did not appear to be in response to the man's actions, the release stated.

A previous February press release by VSP describing the encounter stated that the suspect "physically resisted Troopers' efforts, attempted to disarm a Trooper of their Taser and assaulted them. After a brief struggle, Campbell was taken into custody and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing."

Zink had been on paid leave since a fellow trooper raised concern internally about Zink's conduct. He's now on unpaid leave, according to the release, and is due in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington on April 12.

The state provided no other information about the alleged assault Wednesday, including where Zink struck the man, how many times, and whether the man was injured. A Bennington Banner story last month about the investigation into Zink noted that Attorney General T.J. Donovan had viewed a police video from the incident. That video was not available Wednesday evening.

But Zink's attorney, David Sleigh, said the alleged crime appears to be three punches to the man's head in the context of a tumultuous struggle initiated by the suspect.

Zink, Sleigh said, had been called in as backup by another trooper. The troopers and the suspected fell to the ground, and the man tried to reach for a different trooper's Taser.  The other trooper, according to Sleigh, yelled "Don't take my Taser," at which point Zink struck the man in the thigh twice. He then delivered three or so punches to the head, until his colleague yelled for him to stop.

The alleged assault took place over three to four seconds, Sleigh said.

The attorney said he was "dismayed" that Donovan would charge the trooper with criminal conduct for his actions under "extraordinarily difficult, emergent circumstances."

"I don't understand why Bob is charged with a crime when troopers who shot people are never charged with crimes," Sleigh said.

Donovan's office said it would not comment on the case until a judge finds probable cause.
Related Former St. Albans Cop Charged With Assault for Sidewalk Tasing
Cpl. Mark Schwartz Tasing a subject
Former St. Albans Cop Charged With Assault for Sidewalk Tasing
By Derek Brouwer
Off Message
Zink's is the second misdemeanor assault citation issued this week against a Vermont police officer for force used during an arrest. Tuesday, former St. Albans corporal Mark Schwartz was cited for Tasing a man in February of 2019

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Derek Brouwer

Derek Brouwer
Bio:
 Derek Brouwer is a news reporter at Seven Days, focusing on law enforcement and courts. He previously worked at the Missoula Independent, a Montana alt-weekly.

Trending

An Interracial Couple Alleged Police Harassment in Bennington. Then the Selectboard Doxxed Them.
Vermont Filmmakers Document Life Under the F-35 Flight Path
Soundbites: The Seven Rules of Concert Etiquette
Storytelling Is Power in the Mesmerizing 'Night of the Kings'
Bracing for Impact: As Vaccinations Progress, Writers — and a Cartoonist — Reflect on Reentry Anxiety
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation