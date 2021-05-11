 Vermont Senate Backs $100 Million Broadband Bill | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Statehouse Vermont Senate Backs $100 Million Broadband Bill

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge TIM NEWCOMB
  • Tim Newcomb
The Vermont Senate on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of a bill that would dedicate $100 million toward the expansion of broadband access in the state.

The bill, H.360, would funnel a portion of the $1 billion in federal relief aid Vermont is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act toward the goal of improving broadband access in underserved rural areas. The money would be sent directly to local communications districts and small private providers, while a new three-member board — similar to the now-defunct Vermont Telecommunications Authority — would manage the funding and provide financial, technical and administrative support.

Supporters of the bill say it would help Vermont make substantial progress on the long-promised goal of making high-speed internet available to all. An estimated 60,000 homes still lack broadband access.

"The pandemic has highlighted the absolute necessity of high-speed internet access," Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint (D-Windham) said in a press release. "We have seen too many students struggle with remote learning and too many seniors that can't access tele-health. We can't fix that instantly, but this bill demonstrates our firm commitment to expand access to high-speed internet for all."

The bill previously passed the House and will come up for a final reading in the Senate on Wednesday. The chambers would then need to consider the differences between their versions before they can send a final bill to Gov. Phil Scott's desk.
Related Vermont Considers Giving Communities More Say in Building Out Broadband
Vermont Considers Giving Communities More Say in Building Out Broadband
By Kevin McCallum
Tech
One key difference centers around who would be allowed to receive the funding. Instead of sending money directly to internet service providers, the House bill would funnel grants to communication union districts — a type of municipal entity that can both build broadband infrastructure themselves or work with private internet providers to expand service. Vermont currently has nine such districts serving more than 200 towns statewide.

The Senate bill, meanwhile, would allow small private providers to receive funding, too. Senators who supported the tweak said it was an attempt to serve areas of the state that aren't currently members of a communication district. Only companies that operate in three or less Vermont counties would be eligible.

The two bills also propose to spend different amounts — at least initially. The House bill calls on the state to spend $150 million from the most recent federal COVID-19 relief package, while the Senate version offers $100 million. Lawmakers in that chamber, though, wrote in their budget bill that they intend to spend another $50 million in the coming years.

Both proposals fall short of a plan Scott proposed last month that would have spent $250 million in federal aid on broadband expansion over three years. 

At one of his twice-weekly press conferences on Tuesday, Scott reiterated his belief that the most recent federal windfall poses a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to tackle long-standing issues such as a lack of universal broadband access. He suggested the state would need to spend twice the amount proposed by the legislature to address the problem, and said he hoped lawmakers recognize that more needs to be done. 

"I don't want to wake up three or four years from now and look back and ask ourselves, 'Where did all the money go?'" he said. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.

Trending

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, May 12 to 18
Home on the Range: Violet Syrup
Burlington City Council to Study Raising Councilor Pay
National Foster Care Month Celebrates Those Who Nurture Children and Youth
Hightower Named Executive Director of Peace & Justice Center
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Statehouse

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation