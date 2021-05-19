 Brian Pine to Lead Burlington's Community and Economic Development Office | Off Message

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Burlington Brian Pine to Lead Burlington's Community and Economic Development Office

Posted By on Wed, May 19, 2021 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge City Councilor Brian Pine - FILE: COURTESY OF KAREN PIKE
  • File: Courtesy of Karen Pike
  • City Councilor Brian Pine
Updated at 2:49 p.m.

Mayor Miro Weinberger has picked City Councilor Brian Pine (P-Ward 3) to be the next director of the city's Community and Economic Development Office.

The mayor and Pine announced the decision at a virtual COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.

"My love for Burlington made this decision pretty easy, when the mayor asked if I would consider taking on this position," Pine said. "For me, serving the community that has been my home for the last 40 years is an honor that is an emotional honor."

Pine is no stranger to CEDO, having worked as the department's housing director for close to 18 years, including nearly three under Weinberger. He left the post in 2015 and has since held various consulting gigs in the private sector. Pine is currently the interim coordinator of the Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition.

If appointed by the council, Pine would become CEDO's sixth leader in the nine years Weinberger has been in office. Pine would replace Luke McGowan, who left the city in February for a post in President Joe Biden's administration.

Pine, who was a city councilor in the 1990s, was again elected to the body in 2018. Last December, he sought the Progressive party's nomination for mayor in a bid to unseat Weinberger but lost to current Council President Max Tracy (P-Ward 2).

The council is expected to vote on Pine's appointment this coming Monday, May 24. If he's approved, the city will schedule a special election for Pine's council seat. His term was due to expire in 2022.

"He knows this community extraordinarily well, having served in a variety of roles," the mayor said of Pine. "He will have the opportunity to lead a department that is coming out of the pandemic invigorated and changed and being deployed to new initiatives."

Weinberger has a number of other department head vacancies to fill. City Attorney Eileen Blackwood, one of the mayor's first appointees, is leaving next month, as is Brian Lowe, the city's chief innovation officer. Lowe formerly served as Weinberger's chief of staff.

Planning director David White will be retiring after 20 years working for the city, including two separate stints as interim CEDO director. White will take on a new part-time role as a "senior urban policy advisor" to special planning and housing projects, according to the mayor's office.

The city also just restarted a search for its next police chief, a position that has been vacant since December 2019.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Courtney Lamdin

Courtney Lamdin
Bio:
 Courtney Lamdin is a news reporter at Seven Days; she covers Burlington. She was previously executive editor of the Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.

