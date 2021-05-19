click to enlarge File: Courtesy of Karen Pike

City Councilor Brian Pine

"My love for Burlington made this decision pretty easy, when the mayor asked if I would consider taking on this position," Pine said. "For me, serving the community that has been my home for the last 40 years is an honor that is an emotional honor."

"He knows this community extraordinarily well, having served in a variety of roles," the mayor said of Pine. "He will have the opportunity to lead a department that is coming out of the pandemic invigorated and changed and being deployed to new initiatives."