click to enlarge Rtdeleon04 | Dreamstime

The border

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the country will begin to relax its restrictions — including the closure of its U.S. border — once 75 percent of the country’s eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.



The number is currently around 64 percent, according to Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith, who said 12 percent of Canadians are fully vaccinated. And the country's vaccination campaign is moving fast, Smith said — faster than the U.S. campaign, although the two countries' vaccination rates are now about the same.



