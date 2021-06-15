click to enlarge File: Kim Scafuro

Housing advocates and lawyers have complained that the rental assistance process has been slow, hindering efforts to prevent eviction actions from being filed.



Although Congress passed the program last December, the U.S. Treasury spent months creating the rules for it, and the Vermont Housing Authority didn’t start publicizing the new $100 million federal grant program until May 17. The program is for renters who lost income as a result of the pandemic.

"The moratorium was lifted sooner than we expected or hoped," said Pazdan, who added that she is helping people who are stymied by a slow and balky application process. "I am talking to really scared and stressed clients every day."