 Canadian Company Acquires Two Vermont Dispensaries in $25 Million Deal | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Business / Drugs Canadian Company Acquires Two Vermont Dispensaries in $25 Million Deal

Posted By on Tue, Jun 29, 2021 at 5:05 PM

click to enlarge Trimming plants at Champlain Valley Dispensary - FILE: LEE KROHN
  • File: Lee krohn
  • Trimming plants at Champlain Valley Dispensary
CeresMED, which owns medical cannabis vendors Champlain Valley Dispensary and Southern Vermont Wellness, will merge with the Toronto-based company Slang Worldwide in a $25 million deal. The transaction will provide CeresMED with an infusion of capital as it prepares to enter the recreational market next year.

“It's been a long road to get here, and we’re super excited to have found someone who aligns with our values and how we see ourselves in the bigger industry, and who can capitalize us,” said Bridget Conry, director of brand experience for CeresMED. “It's been really hard to finance our growth.”

Slang, a publicly traded company that buys and sells licenses for cannabis edibles and accessories, has distributed some of its own brands through CeresMED’s dispensaries since 2015; because federal law prohibits the interstate sale of cannabis, explained Conry, CeresMED purchases the formulas and manufacturing equipment from Slang, then assembles the products in its own facilities.

The merger will underwrite a 50,000-square-foot expansion of CeresMED’s Milton headquarters and eventually allow the company to hire up to 50 more employees, said Conry, effectively doubling its size. The acquisition will also open new markets for CeresMED’s Vermont-manufactured CBD products in 12 other states, including Oregon and Colorado, where Slang owns distribution channels.

“This is an opportunity for Vermont brands, especially women and BIPOC-owned brands, to get that exposure and possibly be able to link up to those supply chains, as well,” said Conry.

With the sale of CeresMED, all three of Vermont’s medical cannabis license holders will be owned by out-of-state conglomerates. Under S.54, the bill passed by the Vermont legislature last year that legalized the sale of recreational marijuana, medical cannabis license holders can begin selling for recreational use in May 2022, five months earlier than the October 2022 start date for other Vermont retailers. Given the added advantages of corporate investment, some cannabis advocates are concerned that Vermont’s recreational market has already been stacked against small independent producers.

“This kind of consolidation isn’t a surprise, unfortunately, but it’s happening even sooner than we anticipated,” said Geoffrey Pizzutillo, executive director of the Vermont Growers Association.

In other states that have legalized recreational use, he said, retailers who operate under large corporate umbrellas can afford to set artificially low prices to gain advantage over their competitors. The Vermont Growers Association has been advocating for municipalities to ensure greater equity in the cannabis marketplace, Pizzutillo said; several towns, including Burlington, adopted policies on Town Meeting Day that eliminate the five-month head start for medical license holders.

“We want a decentralized, craft-driven market,” said Pizzutillo, “so we can export our $20 gram just like we export our $10 IPAs.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Chelsea Edgar

Chelsea Edgar
Bio:
 Chelsea Edgar is a staff writer for Seven Days, and has written for BuzzFeed and Philadelphia magazine.

Trending

Virus Is Under Control, But Workers Remain Scarce in Vermont
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 30 to July 6
Vermont Legal Aid Sues State Over Changes to Motel Program for Homeless
Dining Out Lakeside at a Rooted Farmers & Foragers in Burlington
Thanks to a New Bill, To-Go Cocktails Are Here to Stay
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation