“Our hope is that the court will schedule a hearing before July 1,” staff attorney Mairead O’Reilly said.

Housing advocates said the changes to the program could cause a humanitarian crisis. In its filing, legal aid attorneys argued that the administration’s new eligibility criteria were overly narrow. To be eligible, residents must show they receive some type of disability benefits, such as Social Security, or have documents from a health care provider that say the person's disability prevents them from working.

Seven Days detailed the homeless residents' desperation ahead of the deadline in a June 16 cover story headlined “Kicked to the Curb." Many motel residents told reporter Chelsea Edgar that they had no permanent housing lined up and felt betrayed by state officials.

Scott’s spokesperson, Jason Maulucci, said the issues in the suit were “squarely before the Legislature during both the regular session and the veto session and the Legislature did not take this issue up.”