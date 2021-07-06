 Burlington Airport Director Gene Richards Placed On Leave Following Complaint | Off Message

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Burlington / News Burlington Airport Director Gene Richards Placed On Leave Following Complaint

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge Gene Richards - FILE: MATTHEW THORSEN
  • File: Matthew Thorsen
  • Gene Richards
Updated July 6, 1:10 p.m.

Burlington International Airport aviation director Gene Richards is on administrative leave pending an investigation, Burlington city officials confirmed Tuesday.

The city's human resources office received a complaint against Richards and began investigating "immediately," a city spokesperson said in a brief email response to an inquiry by Seven Days.

He was placed on paid leave June 30, according to the city.

The city would not provide any information about the nature of the investigation until it concludes, spokesperson Samantha Sheehan said. Richards did not return several requests for comment. His government email address said he would be out of office without access to phone or email from July 1 to July 6.

Deputy director of aviation Nic Longo is serving as acting director of the airport.

Mayor Miro Weinberger appointed Richards interim director in 2012. He became the permanent director the following year.

In addition to his role at the airport, Richards is a longtime landlord and CEO of Spruce Mortgage.

This story will be updated.

About The Author

Derek Brouwer

Derek Brouwer
Bio:
 Derek Brouwer is a news reporter at Seven Days, focusing on law enforcement and courts. He previously worked at the Missoula Independent, a Montana alt-weekly.

About the Artist

Matthew Thorsen

Matthew Thorsen

Bio:
 Matthew Thorsen was a photographer for Seven Days 1995-2018. Read all about his life and work here.

