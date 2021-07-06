click to enlarge File: Matthew Thorsen

Gene Richards

Burlington International Airport aviation director Gene Richards is on administrative leave pending an investigation, Burlington city officials confirmed Tuesday.The city's human resources office received a complaint against Richards and began investigating "immediately," a city spokesperson said in a brief email response to an inquiry byHe was placed on paid leave June 30, according to the city.The city would not provide any information about the nature of the investigation until it concludes, spokesperson Samantha Sheehan said. Richards did not return several requests for comment. His government email address said he would be out of office without access to phone or email from July 1 to July 6.Deputy director of aviation Nic Longo is serving as acting director of the airport.Mayor Miro Weinberger appointed Richards interim director in 2012. He became the permanent director the following year.In addition to his role at the airport, Richards is a longtime landlord and CEO of Spruce Mortgage.