click to enlarge Matt Mignanelli

Dave Davidson spoke to Seven Days after the reassessment increased the value of his Pitkin Street home by 155 percent. His tax bill went up 83.5 percent, or about $2,250.



“It’s unfathomable to me that this is somehow revenue neutral,” Davidson said, “and that there’s the select few who didn’t have rates go up or actually have valuations go down. Did they go down that much that it’s going to zero out this monumental increase on everyone else’s side?”

