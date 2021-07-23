 Tax Bills Set Off a Second Round of Sticker Shock for Burlington Homeowners | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Friday, July 23, 2021

Burlington Tax Bills Set Off a Second Round of Sticker Shock for Burlington Homeowners

Posted By on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 at 6:11 PM

click to enlarge MATT MIGNANELLI
  • Matt Mignanelli
The tax man cometh.

Burlington residents received their fiscal year 2022 tax bills this week, nearly three months after a citywide reassessment recalculated their home values. The results have sent some Queen City taxpayers into sticker shock.

"I took a very deep breath. It was like, 'Oh, my God,'" Meryl Goldfarb, 62, said of receiving her tax bill. "I literally lost sleep that night, because I was like, I don't know how I'm gonna get through this."

Before the reassessment, the city valued Goldfarb's three-bedroom condo in the city's South End at $218,600; today, that value has jumped to $353,900, a 62 percent increase. Her tax bill increased 16 percent, or about $1,000.

Goldfarb isn't alone. Many of her neighbors have complained about their new valuations; others have taken to Front Porch Forum and social media to air their grievances.

Some increases were expected as a result of the reassessment, which was Burlington's first citywide one since 2005. For years, demand for housing in the city — a university town that is the state's economic center and a tourist destination — has outpaced its supply. The pandemic, which brought out-of-state buyers to Vermont's relatively safe COVID-19 pastures, put upward pressure on Burlington home prices.

The city released new valuations last spring but allowed residents to appeal the figures. To ease the panic, city officials told the public that the reassessment is "revenue neutral," meaning the city can't collect more tax dollars as a result of the process. While some valuations would go up, officials said, others would come down. The city's overall tax rate, too, was reduced to compensate for the new values.

About 70 percent of Burlington homeowners who live in the city get a payment from the state that reduces the amount they pay, according to City Assessor John Vickery. The city provided Seven Days with tax data from last year and this current year that does not include the state payment amounts.

Dave Davidson spoke to Seven Days after the reassessment increased the value of his Pitkin Street home by 155 percent. His tax bill went up 83.5 percent, or about $2,250.

“It’s unfathomable to me that this is somehow revenue neutral,” Davidson said, “and that there’s the select few who didn’t have rates go up or actually have valuations go down. Did they go down that much that it’s going to zero out this monumental increase on everyone else’s side?”

Goldfarb said she'll have to cut back on her grocery bills, and other discretionary spending, to make ends meet. She's already spoken with her friend, a real estate agent, about listing her condo for sale.

"It’s not something I care to do, but I don't know if it’s sustainable for me to live in an environment that costs so much," Goldfarb said. "They’re making homeownership ... in the city not affordable."

Have your taxes gone up? Or are you a renter who expects to pay more? Or did you get a break on your taxes? Fill out the form below and to tell us your story:
Fill out my online form.

Tags: , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Courtney Lamdin

Courtney Lamdin
Bio:
 Courtney Lamdin is a news reporter at Seven Days; she covers Burlington. She was previously executive editor of the Milton Independent, Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter.

Trending

Burlington-Area Hotel Rooms Are in Short Supply, and Prices Are Up
Essex Police Change Course After Charging Black Man Involved in Fight
Music Festival to Buy Marlboro College, Ending Ownership Dispute
Don't Call it a Comeback: Vorcza, Sabouyouma, Brooklyn Circle Highlight Inaugural Maple Roots Festival
Breakfast Hot Spot Coming to Former Burlington Location of Mirabelles Bakery
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Burlington

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation