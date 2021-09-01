 State Launches Investigation Into Long Wait Times for Medical Care | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Health State Launches Investigation Into Long Wait Times for Medical Care

Posted By on Wed, Sep 1, 2021 at 7:34 PM

click to enlarge University of Vermont Medical Center - FILE: COURTESY PHOTO
  • File: Courtesy Photo
  • University of Vermont Medical Center
The Vermont Agency of Human Services announced Wednesday that it was launching an investigation into the problem of long wait times for medical appointments across the state. The news came just hours after Seven Days published a story detailing how Vermonters are waiting months for speciality care at the state's largest hospital, the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Human Services Secretary Mike Smith told Seven Days on Wednesday that his agency had been hearing troubling reports of medical appointment delays "for a while" now.

"I thought it was time that we needed to look into this — and needed to look into it in a very substantial way," he said.

The Seven Days story documented the long-standing problem of wait times at the UVM Medical Center, which has reached a new crisis point. More than two dozen people told the paper that they had struggled to get timely appointments in recent years despite suffering from painful and debilitating ailments, such as kidney stones and chronic migraines.

One patient went more than two months without getting an appointment for what turned out to be metastatic prostrate cancer. Several staff members, meanwhile, said they are burning out under immense workloads and the weight of not being able to provide the highest level of care.

The state's probe — which will be led by Ena Backus, Vermont's director of health care reform — will not focus on any hospital in particular, nor will it be confined to just specialty care, Smith said.

"Obviously, UVM being the biggest network within the state, it will garner a lot of attention," he said. "But I don't want to confine it to just one institution. I want to look around."
Related The Doctor Won’t See You Now: Patients Wait Months for Treatment at Vermont’s Biggest Hospital
The Doctor Won’t See You Now: Patients Wait Months for Treatment at Vermont’s Biggest Hospital
By Colin Flanders and Chelsea Edgar
Health Care
Smith said there are numerous reasons for the state to improve wait times. For one, Medicaid makes it one of the largest health insurance providers. The public program, which is largely for low-income people, provides health insurance to roughly one in every five Vermonters, according to a 2018 report from the state Department of Health.

"One of the criteria of Medicaid is making sure that the network [of providers] performs up to standard," Smith said, "and that everybody involved in the program has the same access to care that everybody else has."

But while the state could seek to withhold Medicaid payments to hospitals that don't provide "the care that is expected of them," the goal of the investigation is not to punish anyone, Smith said. "I’m looking at how we can find out what’s going wrong, and how can we fix it." He said he hoped the probe would be concluded as soon as possible. "This is on the fast track for us."

UVM Health Network leaders admit that the medical center has a significant access problem but say it has largely been driven by external factors. They point to national workforce shortages that worsened during the pandemic, and note that patients who canceled appointments during the last 18 months are now showing up sicker, requiring more complex care.

In a press release sent out shortly before the Seven Days' story went online Wednesday morning, health network CEO John Brumsted said the hospital was doing everything in its power to address the crisis, from ramping up recruitment efforts to proposing new facilities.

"I hope this conveys the urgency we are feeling," he wrote. "But we also need to set realistic expectations. Many of these interventions will take time to work, and many require the approval of state regulators before we can proceed."

In a separate statement provided after the state's announcement Wednesday afternoon, Brumsted called the medical center's wait times "unacceptable."

"We have had many conversations with state leaders about these issues and are very grateful for their partnership and any assistance they can lend in removing barriers to progress," he said. "We will keep the public informed as our work moves forward."

Correction, September 2, 2021: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified a patient's diagnosis.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.
  |  

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Health

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation