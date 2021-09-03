click to enlarge File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

Kevin Mullin, chair of the Green Mountain Care Board

At a public meeting on Friday, care board chair Kevin Mullin said that recent wait time data, coupled with anecdotal stories about the delays, had convinced board members that Vermont's "[health care] quality and access are compromised right now." He tasked board member Jessica Holmes, a Middlebury economics professor, with overseeing the regulatory body’s involvement in the state’s probe.



“The Green Mountain Care Board will work with our partners,” Mullin said. “When I say our partners, I’m not just referring to our state colleagues, I’m talking about health care providers around the state. We will all work to first identify the problem, and second, come up with strategic solutions to that problem.”

The Green Mountain Care Board, which approves hospital budgets, is currently reviewing submissions for fiscal year 2022 and must issue decisions by September 15.



Mullin told Seven Days last month that he had only just recently asked the care board's attorney to investigate its authority to regulate wait times. But on Friday, he suggested that the board now consider requiring the UVM Medical Center to adopt a strategic plan for addressing its backlogs. Hospital leaders could then be asked to make quarterly reports, he said, so that the public sees whether they've made any progress.



"We all see that UVMMC is trying to do the right thing and doing everything that they feel is in their power to address this issue," Mullin said. Still, the state's health care system can only work when its biggest provider — the medical center — is treating patients in a timely manner, he said.



“This system of not asking every hospital to do everything only works if the hospitals that we are asking to provide care for those complex situations can take that on,” he said.



For their part, UVM Health Network leaders appear open to outside assistance. In a statement released shortly after the investigation was announced, CEO John Brumsted said he has had "many" conversations with state leaders about the wait time crisis and would be "very grateful" for any help in solving it.