The majority of the board members agreed with the company that the use was nevertheless appropriate for the area, which they noted has included a ferry nearby Gordon’s Landing since 1796.

Heaberlin said that reasoning was difficult to understand.



Heaberlin noted that the written decision did not outline how that majority reached its conclusion on the property's use.



"The written conditions leave a lot of things up in the air with this decision and we are talking with lawyers to understand our options," she wrote.





"I found it interesting that the board’s written decision makes a compelling argument that the development is industrial, but then states 'Nevertheless, a majority of members of the DRB concluded that the proposed use was not industrial,'" she wrote.During the special September 22 meeting, the review board deliberated behind closed doors on the matter for an hour and a half, then voted five minutes after returning to public session.