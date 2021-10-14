 Burlington Man Admits to Overseas Murder-for-Hire Plot | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, October 14, 2021

Crime / Law Enforcement Burlington Man Admits to Overseas Murder-for-Hire Plot

Posted By on Thu, Oct 14, 2021 at 5:01 PM

click to enlarge KHWANEIGQ | DREAMSTIME
  • Khwaneigq | Dreamstime
In a twisted international plot, a Burlington man has admitted that he paid a Venezuelan woman to kidnap two people abroad, torture them and film it — all for his viewing pleasure.

Sean Fiore, 37, pleaded guilty on Thursday to four federal counts that include murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap and murder a person overseas, as well as producing and possessing child pornography. He will be sentenced in March and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

The woman who allegedly carried out Fiore's requests — Moraima Escarlet Vasquez Flores, of Venezuela — faces similar charges. She was arrested in Colombia last fall, and U.S. authorities are now seeking her extradition.

Authorities believe that one of the two victims, an adult man, was killed at Fiore’s request but have yet to confirm the person’s death.

Fiore was first arrested in May 2019 as part of a joint state-federal investigation into child pornography. His arrest came on the same day that he was set to graduate from the University of Vermont with a nurse practitioner degree.

Fiore was initially charged with a single count of possessing child porn and released on conditions, but he wound up back in custody after allegedly violating his conditions of release in May 2020. Prosecutors were apparently building the murder-for-hire case against him in the meantime, announcing the additional charges against him several months later.

According to the Vermont U.S. Attorney's Office, Fiore admitted to the following in court on Thursday:

He communicated with Vasquez Flores through the social media platform WhatsApp in September 2018, expressing his interest in purchasing a video of her depicting the kidnap and torture of a “slave."

The two agreed Vasquez Flores would be paid $600 for the video and would use a child to make it. A month later, she sent Fiore a video depicting the "sadistic abuse of a prepubescent boy consistent with Fiore’s specifications," the press release said, adding that the pain was inflicted "for the sexual arousal of the viewer of the video."

Fiore told prosecutors that he asked Vasquez Flores in December 2018 to create another video, this time showing the torturing and murder of another "slave" that she would kidnap from her home country of Venezuela.

Fiore said the woman intended to secure her next target by luring a man from a party with the promise of sex.

Fiore laid out specifications for the exact physical abuse, humiliation and manner of death he wished to see in the second video and agreed to pay Vasquez Flores $4,000.

It remains unclear what happened to the man in the video that Vasquez Flores ultimately sent.

In April 2019, she sent Fiore a link to a 58-minute video file depicting what prosecutors described on Thursday as the "sadistic abuse and possible death" of an adult man. Prosecutors used similar language when announcing Fiore's arrest last year, describing the second video as showing an "apparent killing."

The language suggests that authorities have been unable to confirm that the man in the video actually died — a task made more difficult by the fact that the act occurred in another country.

Reached Thursday, acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ophardt declined to comment on the case.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Colin Flanders

Colin Flanders
Bio:
 Colin Flanders is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse. He previously worked as a reporter at a group of Chittenden County weekly newspapers covering Essex, Milton and Colchester.
  |  

Trending

Performers in Drag Shine at Burlington High School Halftime Ball
Progressives Decry Decision to Clear Out Burlington Homeless Encampment
Charlotte Gallery Bauschaus VT Hosts Night of Ambient Music and Art Installations
Media Note: The Burlington Free Press Moves to Williston
Scott Appoints New Fish & Wildlife Commissioner
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation