 Dairy Farmer Sues Burlington Over Airport PFAS Contamination | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Burlington / Environment Dairy Farmer Sues Burlington Over Airport PFAS Contamination

Posted By on Thu, Oct 21, 2021 at 9:17 PM

click to enlarge John Belter by the contaminated well on his South Burlington farm in 2019 - FILE: KEVIN MCCALLUM ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • File: Kevin Mccallum ©️ Seven Days
  • John Belter by the contaminated well on his South Burlington farm in 2019
A South Burlington dairy farmer is suing the City of Burlington, contending that his well was contaminated by toxic chemicals that flowed off airport property.

John Belter alleges that the chemicals came from a firefighting foam long used by the Vermont Air National Guard, which leases a portion of the Burlington International Airport. The per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, contaminated the groundwater and a stream that runs across the farm, Belter has previously said.

Now Belter says the city, as airport owner, is responsible for compensating his family and putting an end to the "permanent physical invasion" of his property by the toxic chemicals.

"They’ve been such good farmers, and such responsible stewards of the land, that it’s tragic something like this should happen to them," said the Belters attorney, Emily Joselson.

PFAS chemicals are found in nonstick cookware, and also make clothes and carpets water repellant. But they have been linked to cancer and other serious illnesses. They’re the same class of chemicals that contaminated hundreds of private wells in the Bennington area, and they routinely leach out of landfills in Vermont and across the nation.
Related Spreading Concern: Vermont Officials Are Checking More Sites for Toxins
John Belter standing by the contaminated well on his South Burlington farm
Spreading Concern: Vermont Officials Are Checking More Sites for Toxins
By Kevin McCallum
Environment
PFAS are often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down naturally in the environment and can accumulate in the bodies of the animals and humans. Vermont is one of many states suing DuPont, 3M and other manufacturers of the chemicals.

Guard officials have acknowledged the foam has contaminated the groundwater on the base, but how far it has migrated off base remains an open question. Environmental studies and testing are ongoing, though state regulators say the plume of PFAS contamination reaches the nearby Winooski River.

“As a result of VTANG’s use and release of [the foam] over approximately four decades, PFAS leached into the soil at and around BTV, polluted the surrounding groundwater, and migrated offsite to the adjacent property owned by the Belters,” reads the lawsuit filed last month in Superior Court in Burlington.

The drinking water standard in Vermont is 20 parts per trillion for five PFAS compounds. Belter’s barn well water — before filtration — was 13 times that level in June 2021, while the creek had levels 31 times that high, according to the suit.

The well supplied much of the water that Belter's 400 dairy cows drank for years. In 2017, tests of their milk showed low levels of one PFAS compound. While the Belters' homes are on city water, they and their employees drank water from the barn for years, Joselson said. The family is not alleging that the PFAS has made them sick.
Related Contamination From Vermont National Guard Base Is Reaching the Winooski River
John Belter looking at a brook on his farm that has been found to be contaminated
Contamination From Vermont National Guard Base Is Reaching the Winooski River
By Kevin McCallum
Off Message
The Guard has taken steps to fix the problem, including installing a filter on Belter's contaminated well in 2017. It has also replaced older PFAS foams with new versions thought to be less toxic.

The City of Burlington owns the entire 942-acre airport property, even though its located in South Burlington. The southern half is occupied by Burlington International Airport, while the northern half has been leased to the Guard “since at least the 1950s,” according to the suit.

Burlington City Attorney Dan Richardson declined to comment on the specifics of the suit, including whether the city should be held liable for the actions of the Guard.

“I can say that the City, working with its partners and representatives, is engaged with counsel for the Belter family and has begun working through the complicated, legal, factual, and procedural issues posed by this situation,” Richardson wrote in an email.
click to enlarge Aaron Sutton, an employee of an environmental firm, testing a well outside the Air National Guard base in 2019. - FILE: KEVIN MCCALLUM ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • File: Kevin McCallum ©️ Seven Days
  • Aaron Sutton, an employee of an environmental firm, testing a well outside the Air National Guard base in 2019.
Joselson has significant experience in environmental litigation. Her firm, Langrock Sperry & Wool, represents a number of  Bennington area residents who are seeking compensation from Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics. The company owned a former Teflon coating plant believed to be responsible for that contamination, first discovered in 2016.

Joselson said Burlington remains liable for the damages caused by its lessee, even though the city didn't directly cause the contamination. She likened it to a building owner subcontracting out the snowplowing of a parking lot to a company that bungles the job. 

“You have delegated the duty to do the snow plowing to them, but you haven’t delegated away your legal duty to provide safe access,” Joselson said.

The Air Guard's firefighters respond to fires involving any aircraft at the airport, civilian or military. Farming that responsibility out to the Air Guard was the city's choice, she said.

"If the airport is a benefit to the city, then the costs of their operations should be borne by the city, and not shifted unfairly to an individual family farmer," 
Joselson said.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Kevin McCallum

Kevin McCallum
Bio:
 Kevin McCallum is a political reporter at Seven Days, covering the Statehouse and state government. He previously was a reporter at The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Trending

Stuck in Vermont: Remembering Cécile Druzba
Winooski Soccer Player Could Face Criminal Charge From Enosburg Game
Fired Burlington Airport Director Gene Richards Sues to Get His Job Back
Sears Lane Residents Petition Court to Stop Eviction from Burlington Encampment
Police: Man Shot Wife, Dismembered Her Body Inside Their Camper
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation