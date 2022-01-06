click to enlarge © Chinnasorn Pangcharoen | Dreamstime

Scott also announced on Thursday that Vermont will soon deliver 500,000 rapid COVID-19 tests to households across the state through a pilot program in partnership with the National Institutes of Health.



The effort will help state officials work out any kinks before deploying a broader delivery program through which residents will be able to order tests online using a state website. The federal government is expected to roll out a similar program later this month.



“In the near future, we anticipate rapid tests will be readily available at every local pharmacy for lower prices,” Scott said in a press release. “But we need to bridge the gap between where we are today and where things will be in the months ahead.”



He went on to urge Vermonters to have “clear expectations” about the capacity and purpose of the pilot program.



“While our primary objective is to get tests into the field as efficiently as possible, we are also assessing how well the system works,” Scott said in the release. “As with every new program, there are going to be unanticipated challenges, the number of kits each household can order will be limited, it could take up to a week for them to be delivered, and we expect that they will go very, very quickly.”



Further details about the state initiative, including how to order the tests, are expected next week.