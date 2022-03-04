 Media Note: Top Burlington Free Press Editor to Leave Paper | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 4, 2022

Media Media Note: Top Burlington Free Press Editor to Leave Paper

Posted By on Fri, Mar 4, 2022 at 3:04 PM

click to enlarge The new Free Press office in Williston - FILE: COURTNEY LAMDIN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • File: Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days
  • The new Free Press office in Williston
Emilie Stigliani, the executive editor of the Burlington Free Press, is leaving the newspaper to take an editing job in California at the Sacramento Bee.

Stigliani's last day is Monday, March 7. She's spent nearly nine years at the Free Press, including the last three as the top editor. Stigliani penned a goodbye letter that the paper published online Friday morning.

"The Free Press gave me my first opportunity to grow as an editor and to find joy serving as a partner to reporters and editors and as liaison between you, the reader, and our newsroom," she wrote.

In an interview later Friday, Stigliani told Seven Days that she'll serve work at the Bee on in-depth journalism projects and investigations with another recently hired editor who led a Pulitzer Prize-winning team at the Indianapolis Star.

"It's not running from the Free Press," Stigliani said, "it's going to a new opportunity."

click to enlarge Emilie Stigliani on a cold Vermont adventure in January - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Emilie Stigliani on a cold Vermont adventure in January
Once the area's newspaper of record, the Free Press' status has slipped in recent years, amid layoffs, other departures and contractions in the newspaper industry. The Free Press is owned by Gannett, which merged with New Media Investment Group, the parent company of the GateHouse Media newspaper chain, in 2019.

At the end of September, the paper's print circulation from Monday through Saturday averaged about 6,487 daily and 8,325 on Sunday, according to a report from the Alliance for Audited Media. A decade ago, circulation was 31,095 on weekdays and 40,708 on Sundays.

Last year, the Free Press gave up its Burlington offices and in October, moved to Williston. And the paper announced in January that it would no longer print a Saturday issue but instead produce a digital version that day. The change takes effect March 5.

Stigliani said the paper is poised for good things. She said that hiring is under way for an investigative reporter, and that the Freeps boasts a strong corps of veteran reporters and editors — including Aki Soga, Brent Hallenbeck, Liz Murray, April McCullum and Alex Abrami in sports — mixed with a new crop of young reporters. Longtime scribe Joel Banner Baird retired in January, Stigliani said.

"There's a great mix of institutional knowledge and experience, and new energy," Stigliani said.

Gannett has posted her job online as part of a nationwide search for a new editor.

Tags: , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Sasha Goldstein

Sasha Goldstein
Bio:
 Sasha Goldstein is Seven Days' deputy news editor.

More By This Author

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Media

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation