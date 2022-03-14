 Montpelier City Clerk John Odum to Run for Secretary of State | Off Message

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Monday, March 14, 2022

Elections Montpelier City Clerk John Odum to Run for Secretary of State

Posted By on Mon, Mar 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM

click to enlarge John Odum outside City Hall in Montpelier. - COURTESY OF JOHN ODUM
  • Courtesy of John Odum
  • John Odum outside City Hall in Montpelier.
Montpelier City Clerk John Odum launched a run Monday for Vermont secretary of state, a position in which he hopes to protect the integrity of Vermont’s election process through his experience in cybersecurity.

Odum, a native of Kentucky, moved to Vermont in 1996 to attend Goddard College in Plainfield and stayed to work on political campaigns and in the nonprofit sector, most recently as clerk in the state capital for the last 10 years.

Odum is a certified ethical hacker, which means he has expertise in testing how easy it is for bad actors to gain access to computer systems. It's a credential that could come in handy if he succeeds in winning election to the statewide office, which handles professional regulation, local and state elections, business services and other administrative duties.

Odum noted that the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee concluded in 2019 that Russia targeted election systems in all 50 states in the 2016 election.

“We’re talking about foreign threats to our democracy,” he said.
Related Vermont's Deputy Secretary of State Announces Run for Top Job
Chris Winters
Vermont's Deputy Secretary of State Announces Run for Top Job
By Kevin McCallum
Off Message
Odum doesn't have a bachelor's degree; he left Plainfield College before graduating in order to take a job with the Vermont Democratic Party, and he remains a Democrat. He noted  he has a certificate in election management from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota and an array of IT certifications, including certified network defense architect. He’s also a board member at the Cyber Policy Initiative at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy.

“The computer stuff is fun, it’s challenging, it’s endlessly interesting, and it feels like a very important skill to have if I’m eyeing the secretary of state’s office,” Odum said.

Secretary of State Jim Condos announced last month that he won’t seek reelection. Odum’s only declared rival so far is Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Winters. Both Condos and Winters are Dems.

Odum is also passionate about the cause of noncitizen voting, which Montpelier allowed for the first time this year. He’s named in a lawsuit that the Republican National Committee filed against Montpelier and Winooski for allowing noncitizens the right to vote on local issues. A Washington County judge is due to hear the Montpelier case on March 31.

“They pay taxes, they have their kids in school, and they deserve a right to have a say in the decisions their local communities make,” Odum said. He’d like to direct attention to that issue if he’s elected.

“The secretary of state’s office doesn’t need to sit on the sidelines,” he said. “I think we could get actively involved in being a resource for communities that want to go this route. Why don’t we expand the franchise in other ways?”

The secretary of state’s office can’t open up voting on local issues to more Vermonters; communities make those decisions themselves.

“But the secretary of state’s office can support and help communities who want to make this happen,”Odum said. “That’s something I would be proud to do.”

Odum is married to Cary Brown, the director of the Vermont Commission on Women. 

Tags: , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen
Bio:
 Anne Wallace Allen covers breaking news and business stories for Seven Days. She was the editor at the Idaho Business Review and a reporter for VTDigger and the Associated Press in Montpelier.

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

More on Elections

Latest in Off Message

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation