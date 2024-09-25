 Artists Celebrate 100 Years of Vermont State Parks | Seven Days Vermont

September 25, 2024 Arts + Culture » Visual Art

Artists Celebrate 100 Years of Vermont State Parks 

Common Deer, a Burlington boutique, has commissioned a series of prints by local artists to mark the state parks’ centennial and support Vermont Parks Forever.
By

Published September 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

View the collection at commondeer.com.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Print Collection Celebrates 100 Years of Vermont State Parks"

