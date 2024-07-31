Can I Do Anything About My Resting Bitch Face? 

click to enlarge © Marza | Dreamstime

Dear Reverend,

I like to think I'm a generally happy person, but my friends tell me that I have resting bitch face. I don't care all that much, but is there anything I can do to change it? If another old guy tells me to smile, I'm going to flip out.

Notorious RBF (woman, 27)

Dear Notorious RBF,

"Resting bitch face," a term that gained popularity a while back, is used to describe someone whose default facial expression can seem less than pleased. I've never cared for the phrase due to its rather sexist connotation, but it can describe people of any gender — Kanye West being a great example. I prefer the old-fashioned term "sourpuss," but I digress.

There are many reasons your face might look grumpy even when you're not. Genetics is a big factor. You may have simply inherited a mouth or eyes that turn downward. Lifestyle habits and emotional stress can also be contributors. If you regularly aren't getting enough sleep or are dehydrated, it can show on your face and make you look tired, sad or even angry.

If you really want to change the way your resting face looks, there are less drastic solutions out there than plastic surgery. Everyone knows yoga is great for the body, but it can also do wonders for the face. If you go online and search for face yoga, you can find all sorts of exercises to try.

Research suggests that smiling can actually boost your mood. Even though it may have benefits, the next time some doofus tells you to smile, have a withering response at the ready. I'm superstitious and would never lie about someone dying, but you could reply with, "I lost a friend." It's vague enough not to jinx anybody and might make the person feel so bad that they'll think twice before saying that again.

Good luck and God bless,

The Reverend