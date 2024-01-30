Community Shares Concerns, Ideas at the Flynn’s Strategic Planning Meeting 

click to enlarge File: Margaret Grayson ©️ Seven Days

The Flynn marquee

In lieu of a performance, community members took center stage at the Flynn in Burlington this weekend to consider ideas for the future of Vermont’s largest performing arts organization.



During the three-day public strategic planning meeting, participants sat in small circles and discussed subtopics that related to the event’s overarching question: What actions can the Flynn take now to have the greatest impact?



Executive director Jay Wahl estimates that about 200 people attended the open meeting between Saturday morning and Monday evening. That includes Flynn staff, for whom attendance was mandatory. Former staff members, volunteers and leaders of other Vermont arts organizations were also present.“Turnout was great,” Wahl said. “The people who showed up are really passionate and care deeply for the Flynn and care deeply for their community.”Attendees addressed a wide range of topics, from making the arts more accessible and broadening the scope of the Flynn’s programming to strengthening relationships with other local arts organizations to improving the internal workplace culture. Other discussions centered on how to take advantage of funding resources, foster educational opportunities and respond to patrons' safety concerns about downtown Burlington.Participants also tackled broader societal issues in breakout sessions with titles such as “Dismantling Systemic Oppression” and “Creating a Sense of Belonging.” Notes from the discussions will be publicly available on the Flynn’s website.British artist Seth Honnor facilitated the meeting, which used a format called Open Space Technology. There was no predetermined agenda; instead, attendees decided on discussion topics after they arrived.Wahl said he intends to take about a year to finalize the Flynn’s strategic plan. In the coming days, he’ll read over the meeting notes to help shape his thinking.For him, this weekend was only the beginning of a long process of determining how the Flynn can best institute change.“We're gonna go,” he said. “There's lots of people we still want to hear from.”