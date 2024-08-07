 Craftsbury Chamber Players Play a Concert of Arresting Music | Seven Days

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

August 07, 2024 Arts + Culture » Performing Arts

Craftsbury Chamber Players Present a Concert of Arresting Music 

In the early 1800s, private chamber music salons could lead to arrests. Works by Franz Schubert and Fanny Mendelssohn recall the intimacy and frisson of that era.
By

Published August 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated August 7, 2024 at 2:54 p.m.

Craftsbury Chamber Players Concert 5, Wednesday, August 7, 7:30 p.m., at Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester; and Thursday, August 8, 7:30 p.m., at Hardwick Town House. $10-25; free for children 12 and under. ccpvt.org

The original print version of this article was headlined "Craftsbury Chamber Players Present a Concert of Historically Arresting Music"

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Craftsbury Chamber Players @ Elley-Long Music Center, Saint Michael's College

    • The classical music ensemble continues its 58th season performing music by an array of composers from various eras....
    • Wednesdays, 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through Aug. 14 $10-25 single admission; season passes $90-140; free for kids 12 and under.

  • User Submitted
    Craftsbury Chamber Players @ Hardwick Town House

    • The classical music ensemble begins its 58th season performing music by an array of composers from various eras....
    • Thursdays, 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through Aug. 15 $10-25 single admission; season passes $90-140; free for kids 12 and under.
More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Performing Arts »

About The Author

Amy Lilly
Bio:
 Amy Lilly has been a contributing arts writer for Seven Days since 2007.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation