 How Natalie Neuert Curates UVM's Diverse Lane Series | Seven Days Vermont

Please support our work!

 Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

September 11, 2024 Arts + Culture » Performing Arts

How Natalie Neuert Curates UVM's Diverse Lane Series 

This season, enjoy everything from Americana singer-songwriter Iris DeMent to the Budapest-based classical ensemble Trio Bohémo to jazz pianist Helen Sung.
By

Published September 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The University of Vermont Lane Series' fall program runs through Friday, December 13, at the University of Vermont Recital Hall in Burlington. $7.80-50.44. uvm.edu/laneseries

The original print version of this article was headlined "Picking a Lane | How Natalie Neuert curates UVM's diverse concert series"

candles in the shape of a 29

Light Our Candles?

Seven Days just turned 29. Help us celebrate and make it to 30!

Donate today and become a Super Reader. We’re counting on generous people like you for 129 gifts by September 27.

New: Become a monthly donor or increase your existing recurring donation today and we’ll send you a framable print of our once-in-a-lifetime eclipse cover photographed by James Buck.

Donate
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , ,

More Performing Arts »

About The Author

Amy Lilly
Bio:
 Amy Lilly has been a contributing arts writer for Seven Days since 2007.

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

From 2014-2020, Seven Days allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we've appreciated the suggestions and insights, right now Seven Days is prioritizing our core mission — producing high-quality, responsible local journalism — over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation