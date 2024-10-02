 'One Family in Gaza' Tells a War Story With a Father's Texts | Seven Days Vermont

October 02, 2024 Arts + Culture » Theater

'One Family in Gaza' Tells a War Story With a Father's Texts 

West Barnet playwright Crystal Zevon used actual messages from her Palestinian friend to tell the story of the war in Gaza.
Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

One Family in Gaza, Sunday, October 6, 7 p.m., at Burlington Friends Meeting House. Free; seat reservations required; email [email protected]. Donations accepted for We Feed Gaza, a project to help families trapped by war.

The original print version of this article was headlined "One Family in Gaza Recountsa War Through a Father's Texts"

About The Author

Ken Picard

Ken Picard
Bio:
 Ken Picard has been a Seven Days staff writer since 2002. He has won numerous awards for his work, including the Vermont Press Association's 2005 Mavis Doyle award, a general excellence prize for reporters.

