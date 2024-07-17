Q&A: As Emoji Nightmare, Cambridge Resident Justin Marsh Brings Drag to Rural Towns 

Justin Marsh is a queer fifth-generation Vermonter who grew up in Cambridge and never left. They started wearing dresses at a young age, wore makeup in high school and came out as gay in 11th grade. In 2015, Marsh, who still lives on the family farm, began performing as the epically colorful drag queen Emoji Nightmare. Emoji travels around the state, making a special effort to produce drag shows in small towns.

Marsh, 35, cofounded the Vermont chapter of Drag Story Hour in 2017 with Nikki Champagne, also known as state Rep. Taylor Small (P/D-Winooski). For the past few years, Emoji and burlesque performer Katniss Everqueer have been reading children's books about gender identity and LGBTQ issues to kids and parents at libraries across the state.

Despite the popularity of TV shows such as "RuPaul's Drag Race," drag has become a flash point in the culture wars. Some Republican-controlled states have attempted to ban drag performances and restrict discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. In Vermont, drag story hours have been canceled in Chester and Brighton after local protests. A bomb threat interrupted a White River Junction story hour earlier this year; on Saturday, July 20, the town's Bugbee Senior Center will host Emoji and Katniss for another reading, called "Finish the Book."

For the latest episode of "Stuck in Vermont," Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger followed Marsh/Emoji around the state, from a children's story time at Phoenix Books in Essex to a Pridefest drag show in Bethel to a Fourth of July parade in Marsh's hometown. After the parade, she talked with Marsh about their journey and why they choose to be stuck in Vermont.

Sollberger spoke with Seven Days about filming the episode.

Why did you make this video?

I was inspired by the HBO show "We're Here," which documents drag shows in small towns across the country. It is heartwarming and often very emotional, as well as entertaining! I like to think that this is the low-budget Vermont version of that inspirational show, with a glittery sprinkle of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

When did you meet Marsh?

I met Marsh in 2012, when I was filming a video in Jeffersonville. At the end of that episode, you can see Marsh's partially finished ankle tattoo of Cambridge's town boundaries. Since then, they've added Mount Mansfield inside Cambridge's outline.

Since Marsh began performing as Emoji, our paths have crossed more frequently. In 2017, I featured Emoji and Nikki Champagne when they were making their former cable access show, "The T."

Marsh and I went to the same rural high school — 15 years apart — and even had some of the same teachers. As an emo teen who never fit in, I was very impressed by Marsh's bravery to be themselves in an environment that sometimes felt hostile to me. Marsh has tons of friends and family in Cambridge and is very connected to the town and the people, working with the local arts council, historical society and conservation commission. Marsh says this strong foundation has helped them live an authentic life.

You really hit the road for this video.

Marsh — and Emoji — are hard to keep up with! Their busy schedules are grueling. After filming a high-energy Drag Story Hour in the morning, I went home and took a nap to prepare for my evening drive down to Bethel's Pridefest. Not even a dreary, rainy night could detract from the giant inflated rainbow in front of the White Church and the packed, high-voltage show inside. The crowd went wild for the lip sync performances, and it was amazing to see this space transformed into a fabulous drag venue.

The following week, I headed to Jeffersonville — a village in the town of Cambridge — to march in the Fourth of July parade with Marsh. It was a muggy day, and we drove to Marsh's house in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Cambridge afterward to walk the family's land. I was a sweaty mess, but Marsh was eloquent and composed. I logged over 200 miles and filmed about three hours of footage making this video. It was worth every minute.

Drag shows are being challenged across America. What did you observe at these events?

I understand that people sometimes feel fear and discomfort when it comes to changing gender norms and the idea of drag queens reading books to children. But if you go to these events and see them for yourself, there is tons of love and joy on display. And just plain silliness, too.

Emoji and Katniss are hilarious and have sparkling banter. And for young people who feel alone and perhaps confused about their feelings regarding gender, events like these can save lives. Being seen and represented positively makes a huge difference to everyone. To quote the great RuPaul, "If you can't love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?" Amen.