Spectral Force: The 'Ghost Army' of WWII 

Bio:



Born in 1974, Ezra was raised with comics everywhere, thanks to his father, legendary Swamp Thing artist and writer Rick Veitch. Ezra's work includes The Chronicles of Templar, a collaboration with Edward Jendrzewski; and several projects with the Vermont Folklife Center, including The Most Costly Journey: Stories of Migrant Farmworkers in Vermont Drawn by New England Cartoonists and Turner Family Stories: From Enslavement in Virginia to Freedom in Vermont. A project based on his days in a band called the Fabulous Furry Fatheads is in early development. He lives in New Hampshire, teaches visual arts at the Greenwood School in Putney and enjoys time with his family. Learn more at ezraveitch.com.