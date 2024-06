Stuck in Vermont: Nick Morse Has Been Planting Peonies in Chittenden County for 40 Years 

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Nick Morse is not sure what first drew him to peonies, but he has spent the past 40 years tending to their showy spring displays at multiple gardens in Chittenden County. A retired Burlington resident, Morse cultivates garden beds of peonies at six spots: Shelburne Farms, Wheeler Homestead in South Burlington, McClure Miller Respite House and University of Vermont Medical Center's Fanny Allen campus in Colchester, and Hope Lodge and First Congregational Church in Burlington. Morse is a colorful character with a passion for peonies, and he volunteers his time and money to create these fleeting, fragrant displays.senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger met up with Morse on a sunny weekend to see his blooms at First Congregational Church’s Memorial Garden Cemetery and Hope Lodge in Burlington.Filming date: 6/1/24Music: Cheel , “Blue Dream”