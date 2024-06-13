 Stuck in Vermont: Nick Morse Has Been Planting Peonies in Chittenden County for 40 Years | Stuck in Vermont | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 13, 2024

Stuck in Vermont: Nick Morse Has Been Planting Peonies in Chittenden County for 40 Years 

Episode 717

By

Published June 13, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

Nick Morse is not sure what first drew him to peonies, but he has spent the past 40 years tending to their showy spring displays at multiple gardens in Chittenden County. A retired Burlington resident, Morse cultivates garden beds of peonies at six spots: Shelburne Farms, Wheeler Homestead in South Burlington, McClure Miller Respite House and University of Vermont Medical Center's Fanny Allen campus in Colchester, and Hope Lodge and First Congregational Church in Burlington. Morse is a colorful character with a passion for peonies, and he volunteers his time and money to create these fleeting, fragrant displays.

Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger met up with Morse on a sunny weekend to see his blooms at First Congregational Church’s Memorial Garden Cemetery and Hope Lodge in Burlington.

Filming date: 6/1/24

Music: Cheel, “Blue Dream”

This episode of Stuck in Vermont was supported by New England Federal Credit Union.

Speaking of...

Comments

About The Author

Eva Sollberger

 Seven Days senior multimedia producer Eva Sollberger has been making her award-winning video series, "Stuck in Vermont," since 2007. New episodes appear on the Seven Days website every other Thursday and air the following night on the WCAX evening news. Sign up at sevendaysvt.com to receive an email alert each time a new one drops. And check these pages every other week for insights on the episodes.

