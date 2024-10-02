 The 7 Best Vermont Events This Week: October 2-9, 2024 | Seven Days

September 30, 2024 Arts + Culture » Magnificent 7

Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, October 2-9 

Explore our editor's picks for must-do events in Vermont this week, including the Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival at the Tunbridge World's Fairgrounds.
Published September 30, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. | Updated September 30, 2024 at 6:08 p.m.

    'The Woman in Black' @ Weston Theater at Walker Farm

    • The past refuses to stay buried in Weston Theater's hair-raising adaptation of Susan Hill's classic ghost story....
    • Wed., Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 5, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., Oct. 6, 3 p.m., Thu., Oct. 10, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 12, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., Oct. 13, 3 p.m., Thu., Oct. 17, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 19, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 20, 3 p.m. $59-79; sliding scale on October 2 and 3.

    Zedashe Ensemble @ Highland Center for the Arts

    • The Georgian folk singers perform soul-stirring and often startling harmonies backed by traditional instruments....
    • Wed., Oct. 2, 7:30-9:15 p.m. $25.

    PechaKucha Night @ Flynn Space

    • Participants in the Japanese storytelling phenomenon tell a tale through 20 images, with only 20 seconds to explain each one....
    • Thu., Oct. 3, 7 p.m. $10; cash bar.

    Zedashe Ensemble @ Unitarian Church of Montpelier

    • The Georgian folk singers perform soul-stirring and often startling harmonies backed by traditional instruments....
    • Thu., Oct. 3, 7:30-9:15 p.m. $25.

    Dead Creek Wildlife Day @ Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area

    • Folks of all ages honor the outdoors with a range of family-friendly activities including decoy carving, nature walks, face painting and birdhouse building....
    • Sat., Oct. 5, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

    Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival @ Tunbridge World's Fairgrounds

    • Fiber lovers delight in farm animals, spinning classes, herding demos and a collection of vendors....
    • Sat., Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5-8; free for toddlers.

    Fall Dog Party @ Dog Mountain

    • Four-legged friends and their humans enjoy an afternoon of romping, raffles, lawn games, chili dogs, maple sweets and tunes....
    • Sat., Oct. 5, 12-4 p.m. Free.

    • A group show about the relationship between the natural and cultural aspects of the color....
    • Through Oct. 31
Rebecca Driscoll

Rebecca Driscoll
Bio:
 Rebecca Driscoll joined Seven Days as calendar writer in 2024. She earned her bachelor of arts degree in art history and theater performance at Marymount Manhattan College and previously worked for the Oscars’ Fairbanks Center for Motion Picture Study in California.

