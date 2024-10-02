The 7 Best Vermont Events This Week: October 2-9, 2024 | Seven Days

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Craig Harrison

Fall Dog Party

In the Doghouse

Saturday 5

Are the dog days ever really over? The Fall Dog Party at St. Johnsbury's Dog Mountain commemorates all things canine with endless pup- and people-pleasing activities. For more fun than you can shake a tail at, check out the Doggie Walk of Fame and Pup Pie Eating Race, groovy tunes from Chickweed, lawn games for humans, and an agility course for four-legged friends.

Pretty in Pink?

Ongoing

"Panolin" by Rob Hitzig

The "Wild Pink" exhibition at Mad River Valley Arts in Waitsfield is a thought-provoking group show that sheds light on an often gendered and sometimes contentious color. Artists use different mediums to explore and reflect upon our cultural and historical relationship with the hue, examining its origins in the context of the natural world and within our society. Pictured: "Panolin" by Rob Hitzig.

Polyphonic and Melodic

Wednesday 2 & Thursday 3

PechaKucha Night

The female-led Georgian vocal choir Zedashe Ensemble winds down its fifth U.S. tour at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro and Unitarian Church of Montpelier. Founded in the 1990s, the group is known for its complex harmonies, traditional Eastern European instruments and soul-stirring pre-Christian chants, acquired from village song masters across its home country.

Short Stories

Thursday 3

PechaKucha Night

PechaKucha Night ("chitchat" in English) brings a Japanese visual storytelling phenomenon to the Flynn Space in Burlington. Speakers such as state poet laureate Bianca Stone and Vermont Symphony Orchestra executive director Elise Brunelle share a 20-image slideshow, spending 20 seconds per slide — in total, a 400-second story spotlighting a person and their passion. Perfect for modern attention spans.

Wild East

Saturday 5

Dead Creek Wildlife Day

Bats and birds and bears — oh, my! Rain or shine, Dead Creek Wildlife Day in Addison delivers critter-centric activities for the whole family. Beyond the usual interactive displays and exhibits at the visitor center, this event offers demonstrations and guided nature walks along beautiful trails. If crafts are more your thing, try birdhouse building or soap carving.

Get Fleeced

Saturday 5 & Sunday 6

Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival

Fun fact: The United Nations declared 2024 the International Year of Camelids. So there's never been a better time to attend the Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival at the Tunbridge World's Fairgrounds. The celebration of fuzzy fiber animals and other small ruminants features demonstrations by shepherds, workshops by veterinarians and fiber processors, and hands-on mini arts classes.

Shady Silhouette

Ongoing

The Woman in Black

Weston Theater Company's October offering, The Woman in Black, is a perfect production for spooky season. Based on Susan Hill's critically acclaimed gothic horror novel, the stage adaptation blends fear and fascination for a visceral viewing experience. Audiences can expect twisty, bone-chilling scenes and spine-tingling spectral appearances in the ghostly tale